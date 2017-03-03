Need a new lid? These are the 10 best motorcycle helmets for 2017

Since the early 1900s, motorcycle helmets have evolved nearly as much as the bikes themselves. Crash helmets used to be simple canvas domes covered in brittle shellac, but current lids are comfortable, safe, and connected in ways never before thought possible. The process of choosing one can be confusing, however. The market is flooded with countless options with different styles and price points, but fear not, we’re here to help. Here are our picks for the best motorcycle helmets of 2017.

The Scorpion EXO AT950 incorporates the functionality an adventure rider expects in a modular helmet, resulting in a lid worthy of the title “jack-of-all-trades.” The extra-large shield provides an enhanced field of view, and it’s removable for use with goggles. The visor is removable as well, allowing the EXO AT950 to go from long-distance tourer to off-roader with a few quick adjustments.

Price: $270

Buy it now from:

Scorpion Sports Inc.