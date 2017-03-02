8 easy ways to transfer photos off your Android smartphone

Smartphones are now responsible for the majority of photos that are taken. The downside is that these photos, collectively over time, take up a lot of room. Throw in videos, time-lapses, burst shots, snaps, and uncompressed RAW files, and you’ll easily fill up a 16GB device. The cause is that users don’t edit, back up, or delete their photos, turning their phones into digital graveyards. If you want to archive your photos to use later — whether to share or edit — make it a habit to get them off your phone. It will not only free up space, but you can store them safely for future viewing. There are a few ways to transfer photos from your Android phone to your computer, and they’re all easy, so take your pick and start shooting.

More: Data disaster averted! Here’s how to back up your Android smartphone

USB

One of the beautiful features of the Android operating system is its mostly unfettered access to the file system. The fact that you can simply plug your phone into your computer using the included USB cable makes it easy to download any and all images and drag them into any desktop app or your file system for safekeeping. We think this is the easiest, fool-proof method, and the only downside is that you’ll need a computer handy.

If you’re using Windows, the USB connection auto-prompts will present you with options for managing the device as soon as it’s connected. If you’re on a Mac, there are a few options, one being the Android File Transfer program. We have a handy guide for transferring any type of file from your Android phone to your Mac.