Digital Trends en Español Redesigned for 2017, Ends 2016 With 12 Million Readers

PORTLAND, Ore., February 13, 2017 – Digital Trends en Español, the leading consumer technology website for the Spanish-speaking market, has undergone a key redesign for 2017, adding video content for readers and greatly improving the overall website experience.

Launched in April 2015, Digital Trends en Español has taken major strides to becoming the premier resource for consumer electronics news for the tech-savvy Hispanic customer. The site’s yearly active user base climbed to 12M readers, gaining over 20 million page views in 2016 – a 117% increase over 2015.

“Digital Trends en Español has proven to be an incredible asset to the Spanish-speaking consumer,” said Digital Trends CEO and publisher Ian Bell. “By delivering the best editorial writing on technology news and reviews, I have no doubt that Digital Trends en Español will continue its exponential growth in 2017.”

“We’re thrilled to see this kind of growth happen over just one year,” added Digital Trends en Español Editor in Chief Juan Garcia. “Our audience is incredibly active and invested in the culture of technology, and we aim to provide them with the most accurate coverage for the Spanish reader.”

The English-language site DigitalTrends.com announced last week that top line revenue had exceeded expectations, with a 40 percent increase over 2015. Digital Trends revenue continues to grow, driven by cutting edge advertising solutions and readership continues to thrive with a renewed effort on delivering stellar editorial coverage.

Digital Trends en Español partnered with DigitalTrends.com for CES 2017 in Las Vegas, bestowing the Latin Innovation “Top Tech” award to a Spanish company with outstanding technology. Digital Trends en Español is set to provide extensive coverage of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

