DigitalTrends.com Sets Record Year in 2016 With 295 Million Readers, Over 40% Revenue Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., February 7, 2017 – Top line revenue at leading technology publisher Digital Trends (www.DigitalTrends.com) has exceeded expectations, hitting a 40 percent increase over 2015, the media company announced today. The site’s yearly active user base has jumped to 295M readers with 30M unique visitors per month garnering over 1 billion page views in 2016 – a 43 percent gain over 2015.

“One billion page views is a massive accomplishment for us,” said Digital Trends CEO and publisher Ian Bell. “I’m incredibly proud of our team. We’ve spent the past year publishing the best content that I’ve read in our now eleven years online, investing in our staff, and building a strong company culture.”

2016 also saw the launch of Digital Trends original video and event series, including TechPop, which serves to bring pop-up style tech activations to local communities allowing consumers to engage with new gadgets. The company also saw record video views in 2016 which was attributed to the launch of original series and shows like DT Daily, Trends with Benefits. Custom programs, such as The Holiday Survival Guide, which are produced in-house through DT Design, saw a significant increase as well. Additionally, Digital Trends social media audience growth was an astonishing 181 percent over 2015 year to year.

“We’ve put a major focus into our editorial strategy for 2017,” added Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “With the tremendous growth we saw last year, we’re making sure we are delivering quality coverage on all the elements and events of consumer tech that people want to know about. It’s always been about tech for the way we live.”

Entering its 11th year, DigitalTrends.com delivered end-to-end coverage of CES 2017 in Las Vegas including hosting 30 hours of live streaming video content and publishing over 500 articles. Digital Trends “Top Tech” awards were presented to brands for a fifth time at CES 2017 and the next set of awards will be presented at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

In fall 2016, Digital Trends entered a new banking relationship with JP Morgan Chase, allowing for the growth of their advertising network with exclusive partnerships with sites like BoingBoing and several other new clients.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

Follow us @digitaltrends on Twitter | digitaltrendsftw on Facebook | @digitaltrends on Instagram

# # #