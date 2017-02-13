Cheap date: Tinder will reward your emoji-only story with Valentine’s Day cash

Why it matters to you If you love your wallet as much as you love romance, you may be interested in Tinder's offer to pay up to $500 for each winning entry it gets on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

You may be able to swipe right into a fully funded Valentine’s Day date soon. Today, Tinder is offering to pay for the Valentine’s Day dates of people who send the dating app their ideal date using nothing but emoji’s.

Each person wishing to enter must follow Tinder’s Twitter account and use at least four emoji symbols when describing their ideal date. Each tweet entry must include the hashtag #FundMyVDay, so Tinder knows you have entered the contest and did not just butt dial a bunch of emojis.

You can also enter the contest on Facebook and Instagram by commenting on Tinder’s #FundMyVDay post on either of the platforms with an emoji-only date proposal and tagging a friend. Tinder will spend $10,000 to reward multiple winners with prizes that range in price between $5 – $500. That means there will be at least 20 winners selected.

Tinder is judging each entry based on originality, presentation, emotional impact, and relevance. Tinder will disqualify your entry for multiple reasons, including promoting illegal activity or copying another entry. Winners will be notified by Tinder via direct message on the social media profile they used to submit their entry.

The winning entrants will not have their Valentine’s Day dates directly paid for by the dating app. Instead, Tinder will reward the winners with cash, but only after the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 14, after Valentine’s Day.

Tinder has been connecting people to more than each other this year. The dating app offered to fly two people to attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Events this weekend by simply liking supermodel Nina Agdal’s Edge x SI Swimsuit profile card on Tinder and being randomly matched.

For now, you can test your emoji storytelling skills with Tinder’s emoji generator.