HTC talks release dates, pricing for Vive peripherals, offers headset payment plan

The Vive Tracker, a peripheral designed to make it easy for developers to integrate real-world objects into their virtual reality experiences, will be showcased this week at the Mobile World Congress, as well as at the Game Developers Conference.

Developers will be able to pre-order the Vive Tracker from March 27 at a price of $99.99, while consumers will have to wait until later in the year. “Building an object that can be tracked alongside the Vive can be complex,” said Valve programmer Joe Ludwig. “But the Vive Tracker makes tracking objects in VR so simple that anyone can do it.”

In January, HTC opened up the application process for early access to Vive Tracker hardware to developers. At the time, it was announced that 1,000 units would be handed out, and on Monday the company revealed that more than 2,300 applications were received over the course of the two-week submission period.

The Vive Deluxe Audio Strap will be available to pre-order starting May 2, and will be available in June. The strap combines integrated audio with new design features intended to enhance the user’s comfort, including a sizing dial that makes it easier to adjust the device for different users.

From here on out, the Vive Business Edition will include the Deluxe Audio Strap as standard, without increasing the overall price of the package. Sold separately, the strap will cost $99.99.

HTC also announced plans to offer a payment plan for the Vive headset. The finance program will allow buyers to pay around $66 per month for the hardware, with no-interest financing for 12 months and zero down. At $799.99, the headset is no small investment, so HTC is hoping that a payment plan will help more users buy into VR.