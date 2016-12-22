Google confirms two Android Wear smartwatches will launch in early 2017

While it was known a major revamp to Android Wear — version 2.0 — will debut early 2017, it was unclear whether Google would release its own hardware alongside it like it did with the Google Pixel. The official answer is not cut and dry, but the search giant confirmed it will launch two new smartwatches.

Jeff Chang, product manager of Android Wear at Google, confirmed to The Verge that two new smartwatches will debut in the first quarter of 2017 and they will be the first to launch with Android Wear 2.0. Oddly enough, though, the devices won’t fall under the Pixel line but will be branded by the company manufacturing them.

More: Here’s a look at some of the first stand-alone apps on Android Wear 2.0

Chang did not mention who the manufacturer is, but it is a company that has made Android Wear watches before. Chang likened the partnership with Google’s Nexus program, saying Google collaborated on the hardware design and software integration for the watches.

In the fall of 2016, noted leaker Evan Blass and Android Police revealed that two Android Wear smartwatches were in the works. The two devices were codenamed Angelfish and Swordfish, and here’s a recreation of what Android Police thinks the watches may look like:

Again, the image is an artist’s rendering based on the primary source material. There is always a strong chance the devices will look different when they are finally released. We cannot verify this information but with Chang’s confirmation, it seems more plausible. Still — take it with a grain of salt.

Angelfish

Angelfish resembles the Moto 360 and LG’s Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, and will be the larger of the two smartwatches — it’s larger because it’s meant to be the sport variant that contains a heart-rate monitor and GPS. It’s also equipped for LTE connection. These features pair well with the upcoming Android Wear 2.0 update that will make its smartwatches stand-alone, meaning they won’t have to rely on a connection with a smartphone.

More: Google brings the Cronologics team onboard to give Android Wear 2.0 a boost

It features lugs with a “smooth housing shape that curves where the watch band meets the body,” which gives the device a sporty aesthetic. A unique trait of this watch, though, is that it will have three buttons. Similar to the Casio WSD-F10, the buttons are on the right side of the watch, with the crown button being the biggest, and the other two shorter and circular buttons sitting above and below. It’s unclear what functions these extra buttons will trigger.

Angelfish is more than 14mm in cross-section, which Android Police guesses is due to a larger battery to accommodate LTE features. The diameter is 43.5mm, and it will come in a matte dark gray color, but it’s not clear if that’s the only color that will be available.

Swordfish

Swordfish is smaller than Angelfish, and won’t have the extra features of its big brother such as LTE or GPS, and it likely doesn’t have a heart-rate monitor. Its design is more in tune with the Pebble Time Round, though without the large screen bezels. The part surrounding the watch face is still large, but the shape is more “gentle and rounded” than the Pebble.

“But the overall style of the body and especially the lug design are, in my opinion, quite similar,” Android Police’s David Ruddock says.

Unlike Angelfish, Swordfish only has one button like most Android Wear smartwatches. It’s said to resemble the button on the Apple Watch, with the center of the button cap to be polished metal. The crown’s bezel is ridged. The smartwatch is also noticeably thinner at 10.6mm, and the diameter is 42mm. It will come in silver, titanium, and rose gold.

One of the key points about both smartwatches is that they will tout Google Assistant integration with contextual alerts. Google Assistant is the company’s artificially intelligent assistant, which is debuted first in Allo, a messaging app. It’s now available in the Pixel and in Google Home.

Angelfish will not support Google’s interchangeable Mode watch bands due to its design and lugs, but Swordfish will be compatible. The Mountain View, California, company is also reportedly working on a “brand-new style of watch faces” for both of these smartwatches that will allow them to gain quicker access to notifications, media controls, and other functions for commonly used apps. This part sounds awfully similar to what Google unveiled in Android Wear 2.0, and its streamlined navigation pattern, so it could be what Android Police is referencing.

Android Wear 2.0

The major update is expected to roll out early in the year after the new smartwatches launch and will be available for the following Android Wear smartwatches: Asus ZenwWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Moto 360 Gen. 2, Moto 360 Sport, Tag Heuer Connected, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, LG Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Polar M600, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Founder, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch, Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch, Nixon Mission, Huawei Watch, and Huawei Watch Ladies.

The highlights of the update, other than a redesign of the interface, include stand-alone apps that do not require a phone, the Google Assistant, and support for Android Pay. Some existing watches do not have NFC support, so Android Pay will not work on those devices. New devices in 2017 will likely feature NFC, but it’s still not a requirement for Android Wear partners.

Android Wear 2.0 is currently in beta, and users can expect the fifth and final Developer Preview to drop in January — this final preview before the official release will include Android Pay and the Assistant. Interestingly the update will also bring support for iOS devices, meaning Android Pay will work on both Android and iOS.

Google says its partners will announce new Android Wear devices at CES, which occurs in the first week of January 2017. More watches will be announced at the Baselworld trade show in Swizerland.

“This category of product is here with us to stay,” Chang told The Verge.

Google previously told Digital Trends it does not comment on rumors and speculation, on the nature of Angelfish and Swordfish.

Updated on 12-22-2016 by Julian Chokkattu: Added confirmation that Google will launch two Android Wear watches next year.