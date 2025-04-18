 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Android

Android 16 is finally expanding beyond Google Pixel phones

By
Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a held in hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The next major build of Android has reached a handful of new milestones, ahead of its public release. Google has just started the rollout of Android 16’s fourth beta update, reaching the second platform stability. 

Developers who have optimized their apps to target Android 16 can now ship their updates via the Google Play Store. The latest beta update is also the near-final version, as all the app behaviours and background functionalities have been finalized. 

Recommended Videos

Why does it matter? 

So far, Android 16’s public beta testing has been limited to Google’s own Pixel smartphones. With the release of Android 16 Beta 4, Google says more device brands are joining the test bandwagon. 

Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a standing on a table.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Vivo, and Xiaomi are the brands that are now readying their respective beta updates based on Android 16’s latest build. China’s Oppo, for example, has announced that a beta build of ColorOS 15 based on Android 16 is now ready for the Oppo Find X8 in a trio of markets. 

Related

Xiaomi is already a part of the developer beta testing program, and it’s only a matter of time before a public beta version is released for the Xiaomi 15 and 14T Pro smartphones. Likewise, the developer-focused testing is also underway for the Vivo X200 and iQoo 13 smartphones, and the OnePlus 13 is also in the test pool. 

What’s new in Android 16? 

In Android 16, you won’t be greeted with a UI overhaul, but there are a host of functional changes onboard. To begin, live notifications with a progress bar and real-time updates are now baked at a system-wide level. Audio Share will let users cast their phone’s audio stream to more than one pair of Bluetooth-based earbuds and headphones. 

The Android 16 logo on a smartphone, resting on a shelf.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The update will also introduce Adaptive refresh rate technology, which allows the display to automatically increase or lower the refresh rate to save battery juice. Google is also giving developers more granular control over the haptic feedback in their apps. 

On the camera-specific side of things, Android 16 adopts a hybrid exposure system that makes it far easier to make exposure, ISO, and illumination adjustments in camera apps. The next-gen OS is also extending similar controls for hue and color temperature tweaking in video capture.

Thanks to updates within the Health Connect platform, users will be able to share medical and health records between different apps in the FHIR format. Google is also giving a major boost to accessibility features this time around. 

“Android 16 adds the capability for users of LE Audio hearing aids to switch between the built-in microphones on the hearing aids and the microphone on their phone for voice calls,” says the company. We will likely hear more about Android 16 and a public release timeline at Google’s next I/O developers event in May.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Five reasons I’m excited for the new Google Pixel 9a
Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.

Google has consistently ranked among the best smartphones for its affordable devices over the past six years, particularly with its Pixel A series. The Pixel 3a set the trend for major phone manufacturers to provide a compelling experience at half the price of flagship models, intensifying competition in this segment.

In the last three months, we’ve seen Samsung introduce the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, which deliver features from the Galaxy S25 series at a significantly lower price point. Then there’s Apple, which entered the market with the iPhone 16e, priced considerably higher than its rivals. Additionally, Nothing offers the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, arguably the best phones available at $379 and $459, respectively.

Read more
Android 16 brings a blind fingerprint unlock perk to Pixel phones
Enabling off screen fingerprint unlock feature in Android 16.

Google is currently moving full steam ahead with the development of Android 16. Following the release of a third beta update just over a week ago, Android 16 has reached the platform stability milestone. Though the latest test build is light on feature updates, it brings a cool new trick.
On Pixel smartphones, users can now unlock their phone even if the screen is completely dark. First spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, the new “Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock” feature has been integrated within the phone’s Security & Privacy dashboard.
So far, Pixel smartphone users had to wake up the screen and put their thumb atop the fingerprint sensor icon on the Lock Screen. This had to be done either by waking up the screen with a tap gesture, or by pressing the power button.
Thanks to the new screen-off unlock convenience, users can simply place their thumb atop the in-display fingerprint sensor and get past the Lock Screen. There is no longer an intermittent hassle of lighting up the screen.

 
I was able to enable this feature after installing the Android 16 Beta 3.1 build, which runs atop the March 2025 security update, on a Pixel 8 smartphone. The new feature is a thoughtful convenience and works flawlessly.
It does, however, take a bit of muscle memory to land the thumb right above the fingerprint sensor on an otherwise dark screen. Also worth noting here is the fact that Google won’t be the first smartphone maker to offer this convenience.
I tried unlocking my OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 without waking up the screen, and it works just fine. Both devices are currently running Android 15, and notably, offer a faster fingerprint unlock experience compared to the Pixel 8, irrespective of whether the screen is on or off.
I’d like to point out that the screen-off fingerprint unlock system has arrived with a beta build, and Google might remove — or delay it — when the stable Android 16 update starts rolling out widely in the coming months. 
For now, your only option to experience it is by enrolling in the Android 16 beta-testing program on a compatible Google Pixel smartphone. I would, however, recommend waiting out a few more weeks for the stable update to land on your Pixel smartphone, and save yourself the buggy mess of test builds. 

Read more
Android 16: everything you need to know
Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a held in hand.

Android 16 has already reached the final stages of development and the final release is just a few weeks away. With this earlier-than-usual number update to Android, Google is focusing mostly on under-the-hood improvements and practical improvements.

While Android 15 focussed little on visual upgrades brought in privacy features, such as partial screen recording and Private Space. This year, too, Google doesn't seem too keen to focus much on a radical aesthetic overhaul.

Read more