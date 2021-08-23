Samsung has yet to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the public, but reports from Korea indicate that, based on pre-orders, they may be more of a hit than the company’s more mainstream models. Both foldables are said to be on the path to reaching 800,000 units, according to a report from the Korea Herald. Samsung also confirms that in just 10 days, the pre-orders have already surpassed total global Samsung foldable sales for all of 2021. It’s the strongest pre-order for Samsung foldables ever.

As of Sunday, August 22, both foldables are currently reported to have a combined 450, 000 pre-orders. Even accounting for the combination of numbers, this is a huge leap from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which landed at 80,000 total. That pre-order number is reportedly twice that of the Galaxy S21 and 1.5 times more than the Galaxy Note 20. The current understanding is that they could reach 600, 000 total pre-orders, with the number rising to 800, 000 with the inclusion of unlocked models. If the trends continue with post-release sales, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip could effectively outperform the Galaxy Note line in total sales, which would prove Samsung’s decision to refocus on its foldables this year as a solid choice.

“With the demand for new smartphone models growing (in the local market), Samsung’s discounted foldable phone lineup will quickly take over the popularity of its Galaxy Note series,” one industry expert told the Korean Herald.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold line could serve as a lifeline for the firm. While in no way struggling, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series sold poorly based on the company’s expectations, while Apple recorded a large boom in its equivalent iPhone 12 series. A combination of a novel form factor, the Samsung brand, and strong critical reception could see Samsung’s newest foldables break into the mainstream and replicate what the iPhone did so many years ago.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3,” said a Samsung representative. “Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.”

If these sale trends continue, then the odds of Samsung restoring the Note line next year are slimmer than ever. The company has ported the biggest advantage of the Note — its S Pen — over to the Z Fold. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra now serving as Samsung’s mainstream “big-screen phone with a pen,” it’s not clear what niche the Galaxy Note would serve should it be revived.

