Digital Trends
Apple

Apple will accept some of your old iPhones, MacBooks, and Macs for repairs

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple will soon accept some old iPhones, MacBooks, and Mac computers for repairs under a new “Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot” program, 9to5Mac reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new program will initially cover the following Apple devices:

  • iPhone 5 (GSM/CDMA), released 2012
  • 11-inch MacBook Air, released mid-2012
  • 13-inch MacBook Air, released mid-2012
  • 21.5-inch iMac, released mid-2011, for U.S. and Turkey only
  • 27-inch iMac, released mid-2011, for U.S. and Turkey only

If the last two devices look familiar, it is because they are part of a pilot program by Apple in the U.S. that ran from March 31 and August 31. There was speculation that if the program proved popular, it would be expanded to include other products. It looks like that is exactly what is happening here.

Apple will then be adding more to the line-up of devices included in the new program over the year, starting with the following on November 30:

  • iPhone 4s, released 2011
  • 15-inch MacBook Pro, released mid-2012

Then, on December 30, Apple will add the following devices:

  • 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, released late 2012
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, released early 2013
  • MacBook Pro with Retina display, released mid-2012
  • Mac Pro, released mid-2012
  • iPhone 5 (GSM), released 2012

The new program focuses on products that Apple has tagged as “vintage,” which are devices that have not been manufactured for more than five years and less than seven years ago. All Apple Store and authorized service providers will start offering repairs for the aforementioned devices once the program is launched.

But just because an Apple device appears on the list, it does not mean that service is guaranteed. Repairs will only be offered depending on the availability of parts, but that is an upgrade from Apple’s previous stance of completely discontinuing repairs once a product is tagged as “vintage.” At the very least, the new program gives old Apple products a chance at being fixed, instead of being disposed of once they encounter issues.

The “Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot” program comes after reports on Apple’s crackdown on third-party repairs for the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro. The computers must pass certain Apple Service Toolkit 2 tests for successful repairs, but only Apple’s authorized service providers have access to the software.

Don't Miss

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
t-mobile
Mobile

For a limited time, T-Mobile One customers can add a new line for free

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
Mobile

Apple misses estimates for the iPhone, but still made more money than in 2017

Apple didn't quite hit estimates for iPhone units in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, but despite that, it made more money than expected. How? Well, largely by raising the average selling price of the iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple ios app monopoly case news store carrousel du louvre
Deals

Everything you need to know about Apple Black Friday deals

Whether you're hopping online to do your Black Friday shopping or you're going to head to the stores in person, you'll have to be vigilant to find the best Apple discounts this year. We're here to help: Read on for everything you need to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Samsung’s dominance slips further as phone market slumps by 6 percent

Samsung has seen a drop in sales in the third quarter of 2018. While the Korean company is still the top dog, a lack of strong midrange and budget options could spell further trouble in certain markets.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xr app store
Mobile

Apple iPhone XR vs. OnePlus 6T: Which lower-priced flagship rules the roost?

The iPhone XR and OnePlus 6T are both powerful flagships that don't cost a ton, and both released in October. But which is better? Which deserves your hard earned money? We took a look to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
project fi
Mobile

Has Google accidentally revealed a name change for Project Fi?

Google's Project Fi offers prepaid tiers for just about every user, and they come with a lot of extras. Here's everything you need to know about Project Fi's plans, including compatible devices and pricing.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ipad deals roundup
Deals

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is now on sale at a $125 discount on Walmart

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon, expect to see some great online discounts on electronics. One of the biggest retailers, Walmart, has restocked the Apple iPad Mini 4 and is selling it for a discounted price of only…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple reportedly chooses Intel to supply the modem for the first 5G iPhone

While some reports hinted that Apple was looking to move away from using Intel tech, a new report suggests the exact opposite. Reportedly, Apple has chosen Intel to supply 5G modems for Apple's first 5G-enabled iPhone, due in 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 and an extra strap, save $69

Looking to pick up a brand new Apple Watch before Black Friday? For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 and an extra strap for $20 less than the retail price of the watch itself.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen