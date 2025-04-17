Apple Vision Pro 2 components leak, support lighter build claims

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple Vision Pro 2 charging cable When is the Apple Vision Pro 2 release date

The Apple Vision Pro 2 headset is getting more leaks and reveals as the inevitable release appears to be close.

The latest comes from serial Apple leakster Kosutami, who has posted some components for the new Vision setup – as spotted by Apple Insider.

Recommended Videos

The post, on X, claims that it is revealing a new charging cable with images of it front and back from both ends.

While that, alone, might not be too exciting – when it’s placed in context, it adds weight to other rumours.

Just a day before this, another leaker claimed that the new Apple Vision Pro would come in new materials, specifically titanium, that would mean it is lighter than the current model.

The claim then went on to point out the detail that the new model would come with dark blue graphite components.

Now we have this new leaked set of images with, yup, dark graphite components in the form of that charging cable.

Apple Vision Pro 2 charging cable

The cable itself is apparently a component that runs between the headset and the external battery power supply.

There appears to be a near-black woven sheath material around the cable with a round connector at the end. This features a bare-metal inner connection ring and pins, while the outer is dark and has a white indicator dot.

At the other end of the cable it’s clear this features a Lightning style connector that’s wider than Apple’s standard connector. This was the case with the original model and so makes sense.

Although this new version looks different as it features eight pins, rather than the 12 found in the current Vision Pro.

When is the Apple Vision Pro 2 release date

Apple is expected to announce the new Vision Pro headset at the WWDC event in June. This was when Apple launched the first version and it typically sticks to yearly updates with its other products.