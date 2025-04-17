 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Apple

Apple Vision Pro 2 components leak, support lighter build claims

By
Apple Vision Pro
Apple

The Apple Vision Pro 2 headset is getting more leaks and reveals as the inevitable release appears to be close.

The latest comes from serial Apple leakster Kosutami, who has posted some components for the new Vision setup – as spotted by Apple Insider.

Recommended Videos

The post, on X, claims that it is revealing a new charging cable with images of it front and back from both ends.

Related

While that, alone, might not be too exciting – when it’s placed in context, it adds weight to other rumours.

Just a day before this, another leaker claimed that the new Apple Vision Pro would come in new materials, specifically titanium, that would mean it is lighter than the current model.

The claim then went on to point out the detail that the new model would come with dark blue graphite components.

Now we have this new leaked set of images with, yup, dark graphite components in the form of that charging cable.

Apple Vision Pro 2 charging cable

The cable itself is apparently a component that runs between the headset and the external battery power supply.

There appears to be a near-black woven sheath material around the cable with a round connector at the end. This features a bare-metal inner connection ring and pins, while the outer is dark and has a white indicator dot.

At the other end of the cable it’s clear this features a Lightning style connector that’s wider than Apple’s standard connector. This was the case with the original model and so makes sense.

Although this new version looks different as it features eight pins, rather than the 12 found in the current Vision Pro.

When is the Apple Vision Pro 2 release date

Apple is expected to announce the new Vision Pro headset at the WWDC event in June. This was when Apple launched the first version and it typically sticks to yearly updates with its other products.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get smaller and smarter
Two pairs of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their charge case.

Google's newest wireless earbuds are now (after copious leaks) finally official: The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in off-white, dark gray, mint, and pink colors when they go on sale in September for $229, an almost $30 increase from the price the company set for the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro.

Google says it has made many improvements both internally and externally, though many of their capabilities have already been added to the first-gen Buds Pro via firmware updates.

Read more
Tubi is now available on Apple Vision Pro
A press image of Tubi on Apple Vision Pro.

The biggest free ad-supported streaming service is now available on Apple Vision Pro. Tubi -- the Fox-owned service that has more than 250,000 movies and TV episodes, and more than 250 live channels -- can now be loaded onto Apple's VR platform. It's still free, and it still has ads, of course. And the inclusion on Apple Vision Pro brings the number of platforms Tubi supports to just shy of three dozen.

You can watch Tubi on Apple Vision Pro in the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

Read more
As Samsung copies Apple, leaked Pixel Buds Pro 2 pics show Google sticking to its guns
Published Spigen ad on Amazon showing purported images of the unannounced Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Samsung's latest wireless earbuds look nearly identical to Apple's AirPods family, a clear rebuke of the stemless designs the company had used in the past. However, new leaked images of Google's yet-to-be-unannounced Pixel Buds Pro 2 show that Google is not only sticking with its button-like earbud shape but it's also bringing back a version of the stability wing that it used on its first-gen fully wireless product.

The leaked images come from two sources. The first appears to be an Amazon product listing from Spigen -- a company that makes phone cases and other mobile accessories -- that went live on the retailer's website before being quickly pulled. The main image, as spotted by 9to5Google, shows a transparent protective shell for the Pixel Buds Pro and, most relevantly, the Pro 2 charging case.

Read more