Apple just revealed the iPad Pro 2021, which means that bargain hunters who are looking to buy the iPad Pro 2020 at a discount are already searching for iPad deals on last year’s model of the powerful tablet. If you’re one of them, you don’t have to look for long as Amazon is selling the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 at $100 off, bringing the tablet’s price down to $700 from its original price of $800.

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2020, which is currently the top choice in Digital Trends’ best iPads, features a Liquid Retina display with pixel density of 265 pixels per inch, a LiDar Scanner for immersive augmented reality, a dual rear camera with a 12MP Wide camera and 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 7MP TrueDepth front camera that enables the Face ID security system.

The major difference between the iPad Pro 2020 and iPad Pro 2021 is that the newer model is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, while the older model is equipped with Apple’s A12Z Bionic. The iPad Pro 2020 is no slouch though, as it beats all of its peers in terms of performance with the capability of running demanding tasks such as 4K video editing.

Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the iPad Pro 2020, with charging from zero to 100% taking about two-and-a-half hours with the included 18-watt charger. The tablet comes with a USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning, which opens it up to more accessory options. You can further improve the versatility of the iPad Pro 2020 with the Apple Pencil and Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which you’ll have to purchase separately.

The iPad Pro 2020 will be overshadowed by the upcoming release of the iPad Pro 2021, but it’s still a powerful device that will be a reliable companion for both work and entertainment. If you’re interested in buying one at a discount, Amazon is selling the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 for $700, slashing $100 off its original price of $800. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, since the iPad Pro 2021 is on the way, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

