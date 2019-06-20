Digital Trends
Apple

Klipsch T5 True Wireless vs. Apple AirPods: Battle of the premium buds

Parker Hall
By

With its original AirPod model, Apple was one of the first companies to make a pair of true wireless earbuds worth buying, but in the years since, there have been a bunch of notable audio companies hot on the Silicon Valley giant’s heels.

The latest contender is legendary American audio brand Klipsch, whose T5 True Wireless offer an array of cutting-edge tech and beautiful design that does well to compete with the best-selling AirPods. So which pair of earbuds is better? Let’s find out.

Design and fit

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

From the design of the charging case to the shape and size of the earbuds themselves, there are significant differences between the Klipsch and Apple headphone models.

By now, you’re probably familiar with the design of the AirPods, which come in stored a floss-like charging case with a flip top. That case can be upgraded from a standard charging case ($160 including buds) to a wireless charging case ($200 including buds), should you want to forgo cables even for charging. The headphones feature the same golf tee-style that you’ve likely experienced on Apple headphones in the past, with slender extrusions that stick out of your ears to hold the batteries and Apple’s H1 chip.

The T5 True Wireless come inside a gorgeous metal charging case that closely resembles a Zippo lighter, with a flip-top lid that reveals two round headphones inside. Unlike the AirPods, you can’t get wireless charging with the T5 True Wireless, but the case does have five more hours of reserve battery in it than the AirPods’ case, with 24 hours of reserve charge to the AirPods’ 19.

The T5 earbuds themselves are made to fit entirely inside your ears, with slender tubes that carry sound to oval-shaped silicone eartips. The eartips and ear-filling design of the headphones mean that they stay very secure in your ears, and offer a tighter seal from the outside world than the AirPods, which lack the silicone.

Overall, we’ve got to give it to Klipsch in terms of design. The case is utterly beautiful, and the headphones themselves are more understated — and significantly more ergonomic — than the Apple model.

Winner: Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Features, controls, and battery life

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

With eight hours of battery life, a higher-capacity charging case, aptX integration, and an IPX4 sweatproof rating, the Klipsch model beats out the AirPods in many ways when it comes to features. That’s because the AirPods only offer five hours per charge, and don’t offer any sweatproofing whatsoever.

Things become a bit more neck-and-neck when we compare controls, however. The AirPods’ H1 chip allows iOS users to simply talk to Siri, and features other intelligent controls like a sensor that auto-pauses music when you remove the earbuds from your ears. In addition, touch controls on the outside of the earbuds allow you to play and pause music and adjust volume.

The Klipsch T5 True Wireless eschew fancy sensors and touch controls in favor of gold ol’ fashioned buttons, with two clicky ovals on the outside of each earphone. One click of the left earbud pulls up your voice assistant, and one click of the right plays and pauses music. Multiple presses or long presses of the left or right earbuds allow you to skip songs back and forth or adjust volume — it’s all very intuitive.

In addition to controls on the headphones themselves, Apple’s AirPods come with the ability to locate the headphones with your phone, should you lose them. The Klipsch, too, promise app-based features like the ability to adjust EQ and download firmware updates, but the app to do so has yet to be released — the company claims that it should hit app stores around the time that the T5 True Wireless hit shelves in July.

Despite the excellent controls and iOS-based features, we can’t help but value actual waterproofing and significantly longer battery life a lot higher when comparing these two models. It’s for this reason that we consider the Klipsch the clear winner here.

Winner: Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Sound Quality

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It’s no secret that we typically prefer headphones with silicone eartips to those without them, largely because the better in-ear seal allows improved passive noise isolation and better bass response. That difference is very evident when comparing the AirPods to the Klipsch T5 True Wireless, with the Klipsch model offering a more dynamic and clear low-end when compared to the AirPods, as well as offering a wider, more immersive soundstage.

The AirPods don’t sound terrible by any means — we especially admire their midrange and high-end response when listening to more acoustic music — but the Klipsch are the clear winner when it comes to well-rounded sound, and the promise of upcoming equalization controls, which will be made available via the upcoming app, should only improve the sound even more.

Winner: Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Overall

With better looks, battery life, sound, and waterproofing, we’ve got to hand it to Klipsch T5 True Wireless — they handily beat the AirPods in most measurable ways. Those who love asking Siri for help, demand wireless charging, or who feel tethered to Apple’s hardware ecosystem might still prefer AirPods, but as far as we’re concerned the Klipsch model is a better buy.

Neither of these headphones do anything for you? Never fear, we’ve got a constantly updated list of the best true wireless models available right now, from simple and affordable to expensive and showy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smartphones for 2019
Up Next

Looking for an iPad keyboard? This Apple Smart Keyboard is half off from Amazon
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Product Review

The Klipsch T5 headphones are classy AirPod killers

Klipsch’s new true wireless headphones are a classy, high-end pair of AirPod killers with better battery life, water resistance, and one of the prettiest charging cases you’ll ever see.
Posted By Parker Hall
jaybird run
Home Theater

Run to the beat of your favorite music with the best running headphones

Running is a great source of exercise but isn't always the most thrilling, especially when you're fiddling to keep your headphones in place. Check out our picks for the best headphones for running, so you never have to miss a beat again.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kraig Becker
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods — we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops apple ipad pro price
Deals

Amazon deal cuts prices on the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro tablets

The Apple iPad Pro has been among our favorite tablets since its initial release in 2018. While Amazon and Samsung offer powerful products, no tablet can touch the iPad Pro's power and productivity. Score yours now on Amazon for just $699.
Posted By William Hank
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Best Buy stores are now certified to repair Apple devices

Apple completed a major expansion of the Apple authorized service provider program — Best Buy stores are now all certified to repair Apple devices. Now, eight out of 10 Apple customers live within 20 minutes of an authorized service…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2019

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from the Amazon event

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Deals

Amazon cuts price of 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with a $124 discount

Apple tablets have always been on top of the game since its inception. Despite the rise of various competitors, iPads still rule the tablet market. You may want to take advantage of Amazon’s $124 discount on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro.
Posted By Francis Allanson
iphone xr pocket
Mobile

How iOS 13 will eventually make your iPhone the only ID you need

In Apple’s iOS 13, the stage is being set for it to become the main form of personal identification you carry, due to the company opening up its NFC feature beyond simply Apple Pay.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Nimble Bottle Cases for iPhone
Mobile

Nimble wants to clean our oceans with new iPhone cases made from plastic bottles

We produce too much plastic and most of it ends up in the oceans, so Nimble's new iPhone cases, made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, are a welcome development. The company donates 5% from every sale to ocean-related nonprofits.
Posted By Simon Hill