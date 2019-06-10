Share

For students or anyone else looking to get stuff done without having to carry around a bulky laptop, Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad might be the answer. Right now, Walmart is offering a sweet deal on the latest iPad (32 GB Wi-Fi model). Originally $330, the tablet is now available for only $249. With Father’s Day less than a week away you can order and pick up a great deal on an iPad.

If you’re looking for other solid Father’s Day deals on Apple iPads right now — from the latest 2018 iPad to the beefed-up iPad Pro — these iPad deals can save you up to $175 on a few of Apple’s top tablets. Otherwise, the 9.7-inch iPad offers excellent bang for the buck. We even gave it a 9-out-of-10 score in a review we wrote last year. Considering its good-looking display, speedy processor, and impressive battery life, getting it for an affordable price of $249 is definitely a steal.

This tablet flaunts a 9.7-inch display and a lightweight aluminum body. It’s comfortable to hold and is compact enough to easily shove into most bags. With a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, it promises a bright, colorful, and sharp picture quality, whether you’re watching a movie, playing Minecraft, or working on reports.

The latest iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with an embedded M10 co-processor that makes multitasking and switching between apps lightning-fast. Demanding games run without any hitches, and the animations and graphics improved compared to the older A9 chip. Its processor also enables access to the latest apps, including augmented reality experiences.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous usage before charging. It will last you for a day, especially if you are only using it for a few hours. This iPad does not support wireless and fast charging, but that’s definitely not a deal-breaker.

Another key feature of this iPad model is its compatibility with the Apple Pencil. You can use the accessory (sold separately) to draw, take notes, and interact with different Pencil-enabled apps. The experience of using the Apple Pencil on the iPad is just as good as with the iPad Pro.

Get your hands on one of the best tablets by taking advantage of Walmart’s awesome deal on the newest iPad (32GB Wi-Fi model). For only $249, you get a feature-packed device that’s portable and powerful. Order yours today.

