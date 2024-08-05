One of the biggest innovations in oral care was the move from the average, dumb toothbrush to a more effective electric toothbrush. But electric toothbrushes often use oscillations, circular movements, or vibrations to clean your teeth. What if they did both? That’s the prevailing idea behind the Laifen Wave, the world’s first electric toothbrush to combine high-frequency vibrations with an ultra-wide 60-degree oscillating motion. The vibrations alone deliver up to 66,000 interactions per minute to give you an unmatched, comprehensive clean. The motions also align ideally with dentist-recommended Bass brushing methods, emulating the professional dental care that you’d receive. Usually, you’d think an innovative piece of technology like this was available at a premium cost, but not this one. For Prime Day 2024, Laifen was offering some great deals on its innovative personal care appliances. While some of those deals are over, you’ll find more available below.

Why you should buy the Laifen Wave, an innovative electric toothbrush

The oscillation movement and vibrations work seamlessly to clean your teeth, offering what LaifenTech claims to be “three times” the cleaning performance of traditional electric toothbrushes. That’s impressive, but more rewarding is the clean feeling you’ll have when you’re done brushing your teeth every time.

It is battery-operated, but it supports magnetic fast charging, which can charge the device to full in 2.5 hours and offers up to 30 days of use on that single charge. A flight mode locks the system so it won’t turn on accidentally while traveling and stowed in a bag or luggage. So, you don’t have to worry about that battery dying on you mysteriously.

While brushing, you can customize the experience through three different settings: vibration strength, oscillation range and speed. You can find the most comfortable option for you, and you don’t even have to change it every time you use the brush. The setting you change will remain the default across the three modes, so anytime you’re ready to brush, it’s customized and ready for you. There is an included mobile app that you can use to adjust settings, but if you’d rather do it locally, all you have to do is double-tap the pressure-sensitive button on the handle. It’s been intelligently designed, as you can see, but it’s also simple to use, and since we’re talking about a toothbrush here, that counts for a lot.

The Laifen Wave comes in three variations, with each containing a handle made of different materials, including stainless steel, aluminum alloy, or ABS hard plastic. You can choose which works best for you and your budget. All designs are IPX7 water resistant, so they’re easy to clean when you’re done, too. For me, that’s a big deal because I hate dried globs of toothpaste all over my brush and handle. That’s especially annoying if you’re traveling with the brush, but again, the Laifen Wave is easier to clean than ever.

