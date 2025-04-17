Mercury: better than a bank, it’s your startup’s financial OS

Table of Contents Table of Contents From foundation to flexibility Built for builders

Ask any founder and they’ll tell you: banking is merely the surface of startup finance. Keeping cash flowing, raising capital when it counts, and not getting buried in the back-office grind are the outcomes you need. Mercury gets it. In fact, it was built for this.

Rather than just another SaaS product with sleek UX and big promises, Mercury is a fintech company that’s built a financial operating system. The kind you’d sketch on a whiteboard when designing your company from the ground up. One platform, purpose-built for startups, that connects the dots from early-stage to Series ‘Whatever.’

From foundation to flexibility

Let’s start with the base layer. Mercury isn’t trying to reinvent checking and savings accounts; they just handle the traditional stuff better. Deposits are FDIC-insured for up to $5 million1 (through Mercury’s partner banks’ sweep networks), no-fee USD wires, intuitive user permissions, and direct API access if you want to build on top of your finances. There’s no nickel-and-diming, no gimmicky upsells. Just banking that doesn’t get in your way.

Then it all syncs. From bill payments to credit cards to invoicing, Mercury wraps the everyday chaos of financial operations into a surprisingly smooth experience. The IO Credit Card2 integrates seamlessly with your account. Bill Pay automates vendor payouts without the usual back-and-forth. Invoicing is built right in, so you’re not flipping between five tools to get paid. And everything plays nicely with your accounting software.

Most traditional finance companies don’t get startups. Mercury does. That’s why it offers tailored financing solutions like Venture Debt for VC-backed companies and Working Capital loans3 for e-commerce brands. These aren’t generic loan products – they’re built to flex with your growth, not fight it.

When your business matures, Mercury Treasury4 steps in to help deploy idle cash into conservative, high-yield investments with daily liquidity. It’s cash management that thinks ahead, built for startups that are no longer just starting up.

Built for builders

Mercury goes beyond products. It fosters an ecosystem: perks that actually matter, events worth attending, and Raise: their founder-investor matchmaking tool. It’s also SOC 2 compliant and built on strong security infrastructure.

Mercury isn’t trying to replace your CFO, but it might just become their favorite tool. If you’re juggling multiple platforms to manage basic financial ops, it’s time to rethink the stack. Mercury combines essential tools into one cohesive system, so you can spend less time managing money and more time making it.

Take a look at your current setup. If it feels disjointed, Mercury might be the upgrade your startup deserves.

1Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here.

2The IO Card is issued by Patriot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard®.

3Mercury’s Venture Debt and Working Capital loans are originated from Mercury Lending, LLC (NMLS: 2606284) and serviced by Mercury Servicing, LLC (NMLS: 2606285).

4Mercury Treasury is offered by Mercury Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to purchase any security. Funds in Mercury Treasury are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal invested, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please see full disclosures at mercury.com/treasury. Mercury Advisory is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercury Technologies.

Mercury Treasury is not insured by the FDIC. Funds in Mercury Treasury are not deposits or other obligations of Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., or Evolve Bank & Trust, and are not guaranteed by Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., or Evolve Bank & Trust.