Digital Trends
Business

Singapore reclaims longest flight but could you sit on a plane for that long?

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s probably just as well there are no economy seats on Singapore Airlines’ newest international service.

Why? Because at almost 19 hours, the flight between Singapore and New York will be the longest in the world.

Such a lengthy flight would surely leave your body pleading for mercy if you had to endure it in a cattle-class seat, so the airline has opted to fit the plane with luxurious business seats as well as a number of still-not-that-comfortable-sounding premium economy seats.

Taking 18 hours and 45 minutes between Singapore’s Changi Airport and Newark Liberty Airport just a short drive from New York City, the service, which starts on October 11, is actually a relaunch after the Asian carrier scrapped the route in 2013 due to running costs.

Having deemed it viable again, the carrier is using Airbus A350-900 ULR (ultra-long range) aircraft with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats for the colossal 10,377-mile (16,700 km) flight. The airline’s other A350-900 aircraft are configured to carry a total 253 passengers instead of the 161 we see here.

In a bid to increase comfort for what sounds like a grueling journey — it does, after all, last just five hours short of an entire day — the aircraft has been designed with special lighting to reduce jet lag (there’s a 12-hour time difference), larger windows, and higher ceilings.

Perhaps wisely, Singapore Airlines also teamed up with health spa resort Canyon Ranch, which has knocked together a wellness plan to ease passengers through a flight that spans half the globe. It includes specially designed menus that focus on hydration, nutrition, and bold flavors; “subtle sleep strategies” to improve rest quality; and guided stretching exercises to ensure that your body doesn’t completely seize up halfway across the Pacific.

For in-flight entertainment, the airline has added 200 hours worth of movies and TV shows to the 1,000 already available as part of its regular services, and for anyone who needs to stay connected even at 38,000 feet, there’s Wi-Fi, though it’s not free.

Seat prices vary according to demand and date, but some passengers have been paying around $4,000 for a premium economy return ticket.

“Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers, and we are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the latest-technology, ultra-long-range [aircraft],” Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a release.

Singapore Airlines’ new service takes the place of Qatar Airways Doha-to-Auckland, New Zealand route as the world’s longest flight. That one launched in February 2017 and takes 17 hours and 30 minutes to reach its destination.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
instagrams new boss adam mosseri head of instagram center
Business

Instagram names new boss: Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri

Instagram's new boss is Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook — the company that owns Instagram. More recently, Mosseri ran Facebook's news feed before moving to Instagram's product division in May 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best mattress toppers 2018
Smart Home

Now you can sleep with Amazon: The tech giant is offering a bed in a box

Amazon entered the online mattress marketplace with a line of mattresses through the Amazon Basics line. The sizes range from twin to California king and qualify for Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ubers first electric scooter service in santa monica uber jump and bike
Outdoors

Uber’s first electric-scooter service takes on Lyft in Santa Monica

Uber and Lyft are expanding their rivalry to services with two wheels, not just four. Both companies now operate scooter- and bike-sharing services in the U.S., with Uber launching its very first scooter scheme on October 3.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook News Feed
Computing

Facebook’s latest data breach could earn Europeans thousands in compensation

Facebook users in Europe distressed about Facebook's revelation that its latest breach left as many as 50 million users exposed could get some compensation. Facebook also faces a class-action suit and a broader GDPR investigation.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
cinder grill indiegogo files for bankuptcy dd2eeeyl53m6hi4fejyy
Smart Home

Cinder Grill creator files for bankruptcy, leaves backers in the cold

Cinder Grill promised to grill food to perfection. Now the company behind it has filed for bankruptcy, leaving the nearly 1,000 people who invested more than $550,000 into the smart grill high and dry.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
honda invests in gm cruise mass production driverless vehicle
Cars

Honda hands GM $2.75 billion so it can get the Cruise self-driving unit moving

American Honda Motor Company and General Motors will partner on GM's Cruise self-driving unit, showing that developing safe, autonomous vehicle tech is too big a task for even the largest automobile manufacturers to handle alone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
xpo logistics will add 5000 smart robots to help speed up deliveries robot deployment
Business

To speed up operations, XPO Logistics will hire 5,000 smart robots to workforce

XPO Logistics, a tech-focused company specializing in last-mile deliveries, says it will add 5,000 intelligent robots in its warehouses to help speed up deliveries. The robots are designed to assist XPO's human workforce.
Posted By Les Shu
2017 Honda CR-V
Cars

Consumer Reports says Honda CR-V is plagued by an engine defect

Consumer Reports reported that 2017 and 2018 Honda CR-Vs sold in the U.S. have an engine problem in which gasoline gets into the oil system. Hundreds of thousands of 2018 CR-Vs sold in China were recalled with a similar defect.
Posted By Bruce Brown
all the s pen features on galaxy note 9 translate
Mobile

The best business smartphones to fit your work-life balance

What you need in a business phone is likely as varied as business itself, and not everyone is going to be looking for the same thing. That's why we've put together our guide to the best business phones across all budgets.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 2
Mobile

What to expect from Google’s October 9 event in New York City

Google's annual hardware event is almost here, and with Google branching out more and more into hardware, we could be seeing a lot of new tech. Here's what to expect from Google's October 9 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best voip phone service ooma telo
Deals

Here are the 5 best VoIP phone services for small businesses

VoIP telephone systems run over the internet rather than traditional phone lines, and are often the most suitable and cost-effective solution for small businesses. Here's our rundown of the five best available VoIP options.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best of ces 2018 ge appliances kitchen hub top tech winner
News

GE Appliances augments its new smart kitchen hub with SideChef

Sidechef is an incredibly handy app for home cooks because of its ability to access more than 5,000 recipes and now home cooks will be able to access the app in the smart kitchen via GE Appliances' new kitchen hub.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Apple iPad 2018 Hands On Review
Photography

Apple acquisition points to possibility of easy background removal in photos

According to a Danish newspaper, Apple now owns a company that uses machine learning to remove or replace the background on photos and videos. Spektral's website says it is working to bring the A.I. background removal to smartphones.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis