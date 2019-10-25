Previous Next 1 of 5

From bigger tires to bed-mounted tents, there are plenty of ways to customize a pickup truck. So the 2019 SEMA show is the perfect place for Ford to show off its updated 2020 F-Series Super Duty truck. Ford is bringing no fewer than five modified trucks to SEMA, featuring everything from winches and lift kits to refrigerators and gas grills.

LGE-CTS Motorsports turned an F-250 Super Duty into a mobile campsite. The truck features a Pronghorn flatbed and LGE-CTS rear canopy in place of the standard bed, allowing for more flexibility in how the space is used. A Tepui tent, Element refrigerator with freezer, and touring camp chairs provide some of the comforts of home. A 4.5-inch lift kit and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tires ensure the truck can get to remote locations, while a Warn 10S winch ensures it can get out.

Ford’s accessories division will bring its own modified Super Duty to SEMA 2019. It’s based on the Tremor off-road model, which gets a 2-inch front-end lift and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires as standard equipment. The SEMA truck also sports a Warn winch (which customers will be able to order when the Tremor goes on sale next year), LED light bar, bed ramps, and custom graphics.

DeBerti Design decided to go big with an F-450 dually truck. It rides on Kelderman air suspension with 22-inch wheels. On the practical side, DeBerti Design’s pull-out bumper drawer and pull-out fender cabinet provide storage space for smaller items, so they don’t roll around the bed. An LED light bar completes the modifications.

BDS Suspension built an F-350 fit for riding out the zombie apocalypse. The truck has Ford’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. One of three engines available on the 2020 Super Duty, it makes 475 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 pound-feet of torque. BDS Suspension added its own 4.0-inch lift kit, with Fox Racing coilovers and shocks. The wheel wells were enlarged to fit 40-inch Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ P3 tires, while the Addictive Desert Designs front bumper houses a Warn winch. In back, an aluminum service box takes the place of a bed, with a tent mounted on top. The truck also features a refrigerator, two-burner gas grille, and an aluminum table and camp chairs.

The final SEMA 2019 show truck was built by CGS Performance Products. Also based on the Tremor off-roader, it rides on 37-inch General tires instead of the stock 35-inch Goodyears. Custom Grid wheels, a retractable bed cover, and a red paint job from Akzo Nobel round out the modifications.

The 2020 Super Duty should be a big step up in capability and tech. Ford claims the face-lifted truck will be able to tow and haul more than rival trucks from General Motors and Ram. The Super Duty also has plenty of tech, including the ability to back up a trailer by twisting a knob on the dashboard, driver aids like lane keep assist and blind-spot monitoring, and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot that can support up to 10 devices.

