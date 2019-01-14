Digital Trends
Cars

Move mountains with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and its 1,000 pound-feet of torque

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Power Wagon
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty
2019 Ram Heavy Duty

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Ram earned ultimate pickup truck bragging rights.

Heavy-duty pickup trucks have been inching toward 1,000 pound-feet of torque for several years, but the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models finally hit that milestone figure. Ram can now enjoy victory over the rival Ford F-Series Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD — at least until Ford and Chevy up the torque output of their trucks.

A big sibling to the half-ton Ram 1500, the Ram Heavy Duty gets its 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque using a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six that also produces 400 horsepower. With that engine and other necessary equipment, the Ram Heavy Duty can tow up to 35,100 pounds, Maximum payload capacity is 7,680 pounds. Those figures beat the class-leading Ford Super Duty, by 100 pounds and 40 pounds, respectively.

Ram will also offer a less-powerful version of the diesel (with 370 hp and 850 lb.-ft.) and a gasoline 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 410 hp and 429 lb.-ft. The diesel engine gets a six-speed automatic transmission, while the gasoline engine gets an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

1 of 8
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2020 Ram HD pickup
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

The 2019 Heavy Duty models are up to 143 pounds lighter than their predecessors, according to Ram. That’s thanks to extensive use of high-strength steel in the frame and body, as well as an aluminum hood. Buyers can choose from a four-door Crew Cab, stretched four-door Mega Cab, or two-door Regular Cab. Two bed sizes are available: 6-feet, 4-inches and 8 feet.

The Ram Power Wagon model also returns for 2019. As before, it gets upgraded suspension, locking front and rear differentials, a disconnecting sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch for serious off-road capability. Alternatively, buyers can glitz up their trucks with features like active noise cancellation; a 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system; and the 12.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system from the smaller Ram 1500.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty goes on sale later this year, but pricing won’t be announced until closer to the on-sale date. Ram will offer an array of trim levels, from the base Tradesman to the high-end Limited, with prices likely starting in the mid-$30,000 range and climbing into luxury car territory. That’s not unusual in the world of pickup trucks these days.

Don't Miss

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Genesis G70 Review
Product Review

If you don't know about Genesis yet, the G70 is going to change that

The 2019 Genesis G70 is Korea’s first attempt to take on the vaunted German trio of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Competition doesn’t come much tougher than that.
Posted By Miles Branman
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show: Where new muscle cars, trucks, and EVs convene

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show will be the quietest edition of the event in recent memory, but that doesn't mean nothing significant will break cover inside the Cobo Center. Here are the new cars and concepts we'll see at the show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
argon transform ar bike helemt ces 2019 stills 0449
Cars

Add futuristic AR to your bike helmet with the Argon Transform

Singapore-based startup Whyre have a simple way to make any bike helmet smart, using an attachment which can overlay AR information on a helmet's visor. They showed off the Argon Transform at CES 2019 this year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
detroit auto show now boarding
Cars

2019 Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show -- also known as the Detroit Auto Show -- used to be the auto show on the planet. After Detroit's auto industry floundered, NAIAS lost favor to other global shows in Geneva, LA, and Paris. Now…
Posted By Alexander Kalogianni
2020 Cadillac XT6
Cars

2020 XT6 three-row crossover is a Cadillac for families

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover launches General Motors' luxury brand into territory already dominated by the likes of Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer branches out with sporty ST, efficiency-focused hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets two variants never before seen on Ford's stalwart family hauler. The ST focuses on performance, while the hybrid aims for decent gas mileage. Both models will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Cars

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 revives one of the greatest names in American muscle cars, and gives Ford some ammunition in the horsepower war with Chevy and Dodge. Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the GT500 boasts over 700 hp.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat proves Volkswagen still believes in sedans

The sedan segment in America is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it. The German firm introduced the redesigned 2020 Passat with a new look and more tech at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota’s Supra sports car is back

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride
Cars

The 8-seat, 3-row 2020 Telluride SUV is the biggest Kia ever

It's fitting that the 2020 Kia Telluride debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, as it was built specifically to meet U.S. buyers' insatiable demand for SUVs. Kia packed the eight-seat cabin with family-friendly tech as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cadillac electric crossover
Cars

Cadillac is finally ready to take on Tesla with its own electric car

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac announced plans for its first electric car. The unnamed model will be a crossover, based on a new platform to be shared with other General Motors brands.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Lexus RC F
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

The Lexus RC F has been one of the heavier cars in its competitive set since its introduction. The Japanese firm's engineers set out to shed weight as they gave the model a mid-cycle update.
Posted By Ronan Glon