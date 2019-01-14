Share

Previous Next 1 of 10

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Ram earned ultimate pickup truck bragging rights.

Heavy-duty pickup trucks have been inching toward 1,000 pound-feet of torque for several years, but the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models finally hit that milestone figure. Ram can now enjoy victory over the rival Ford F-Series Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD — at least until Ford and Chevy up the torque output of their trucks.

A big sibling to the half-ton Ram 1500, the Ram Heavy Duty gets its 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque using a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six that also produces 400 horsepower. With that engine and other necessary equipment, the Ram Heavy Duty can tow up to 35,100 pounds, Maximum payload capacity is 7,680 pounds. Those figures beat the class-leading Ford Super Duty, by 100 pounds and 40 pounds, respectively.

Ram will also offer a less-powerful version of the diesel (with 370 hp and 850 lb.-ft.) and a gasoline 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 410 hp and 429 lb.-ft. The diesel engine gets a six-speed automatic transmission, while the gasoline engine gets an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Previous Next 1 of 8 Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

The 2019 Heavy Duty models are up to 143 pounds lighter than their predecessors, according to Ram. That’s thanks to extensive use of high-strength steel in the frame and body, as well as an aluminum hood. Buyers can choose from a four-door Crew Cab, stretched four-door Mega Cab, or two-door Regular Cab. Two bed sizes are available: 6-feet, 4-inches and 8 feet.

The Ram Power Wagon model also returns for 2019. As before, it gets upgraded suspension, locking front and rear differentials, a disconnecting sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch for serious off-road capability. Alternatively, buyers can glitz up their trucks with features like active noise cancellation; a 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system; and the 12.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system from the smaller Ram 1500.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty goes on sale later this year, but pricing won’t be announced until closer to the on-sale date. Ram will offer an array of trim levels, from the base Tradesman to the high-end Limited, with prices likely starting in the mid-$30,000 range and climbing into luxury car territory. That’s not unusual in the world of pickup trucks these days.