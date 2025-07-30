 Skip to main content
Alarm.com comes to Apple CarPlay, now there’s no excuse not to arm your home on the go

What’s Happened? Alarm.com has rolled out Apple CarPlay support, letting iPhone users control smart home features like garage doors, lights, locks, and security scenes directly from their car’s dashboard.

  • This builds on existing Android Auto integration, with a focus on safe, tap-based commands to keep drivers’ eyes on the road.
  • Key perks include hassle-free garage access, one-tap Home/Away modes for automating devices, and custom scenes for homes or small businesses.
  • It requires a CarPlay-compatible vehicle and iPhone, with Alarm.com’s pro-installed systems available in certain markets—check it out via the app store.

This Is Important Because: Smart homes are evolving beyond walls, and CarPlay integration makes security and automation truly mobile, syncing with geofencing via Alarm.com Places for location-based routines.

  • As IoT devices multiply – Alarm.com has millions on their platform—this bridges gaps in connectivity, especially with Apple dominating in-car tech updates like iOS 18’s CarPlay enhancements.
Why I Should Care? If you’re juggling a connected home while commuting, this slashes fumbling with apps—tap to disarm your system or crank the AC as you approach, all hands-free-ish (depending on your touchscreen and app settings).

  • It’s a win for families or business owners needing quick checks, reducing “did I lock up?” anxiety without pulling over. In my Rivian R1s, I am able to use the integrated Alexa app to arm my Alarm.com system, but for those with Apple Carplay, this adds simple functionality.
  • There is no mention as to whether there is Siri integration via Carplay, I will update the article if I get more information
  • Compared to basic smart locks or thermostats, Alarm.com’s ecosystem (which we’ve praised for integrations like August Home) adds monitored security layers for peace of mind on the road.
  • At no extra cost beyond your setup, it’s an easy upgrade in a CarPlay era where distractions kill—stay safe, stay smart.

Ok, What’s Next?

  • Fresh off launches like the ADC-T25 smart thermostat and Cell Connector for video, expect deeper CarPlay tweaks or expanded IoT ties.
  • Rivals might follow suit; meanwhile, dive into our CarPlay guides for setup tips, or check Alarm.com’s site for compatibility.
