August Home smart locks expand integration with Google Assistant

The appeal of a smart lock becomes evident the moment a user crawls into bed and realizes they forgot to lock the front door. With the addition of modern voice control platforms, this is even easier.

August Home, known for its smart locks and smart home access services, announced last year that its Smart Lock is compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home, making August the first smart lock on the market to support all three major voice-control platforms. Whether a user prefers Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, the August Smart Lock will work alongside the platform. And now, August is making its integration with one of these AI helpers more useful still. At MWC 2018, August Home announced expanded support for the Google Assistant to include support for DoorSense, the company’s door sensor.

So what does this mean for you? Thanks to this latest feature, the new August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro will actually tell you if your door is open or closed. If you have DoorSense installed on your door (along with one of these new locks), you can just say, “Hey Google, is my door closed?” Plus, August has made it easier to interact with your entryways via voice. If you want to lock your door or check if it’s open, simply say, “Hey Google, lock my front door” or “OK Google, is my front door locked?” You won’t have to add the “Ask August” portion of the command any longer.

“Voice control continues to be a significant driver of smart home adoption and the Google Assistant on Google Home is a key partner in delivering a great user experience,” August Home CEO Jason Johnson noted previously.

On its own, the August Smart Lock allows users to lock or unlock their door with their personal smartphone. Additionally, virtual keys can be created for guests and an activity log keeps track of anyone who activates the device all day, every day. By pairing it with the Smart Keypad, owners can come up with unique entry codes for family, friends, and service providers. Completing the ultimate home access setup is the Doorbell Cam. Whether at the home or not, users can see and speak with visitors at the door using their personal smartphone.

The August Smart Lock Pro and Connect package is now available for $279.

Updated on March 2: You can now ask Google if your door is open or closed with the August Smart Lock.