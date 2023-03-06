 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Ring Alarm, video doorbells will soon lock free features behind a paywall

Jon Bitner
By

Ring is making a few changes to its Ring Protect subscription plans. Later this month, membership will be required for select features that were previously free. Specifically, new customers who pick up a Ring Alarm will need to sign up for the premium service to Arm or Disarm their device from the Ring app and receive digital notifications.

Ring Alarm isn’t the only product seeing changes, as Ring doorbells and cameras will also need a subscription to set them into Home or Away mode. The same goes for customizing settings to enable Live View with each of the above modes. Changes to the Ring Protect plans will take place on March 29, although they won’t impact all users.

Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

If you owned a Ring Alarm before March 29, you can continue using your product without any changes. But anything purchased after that date will now require a Ring Protect subscription.

Related

It’s a different story for Ring video doorbells and cameras, as both existing and future Ring doorbells and cameras will require a Ring Protect Plan to use Home and Away Modes through Alexa or Ring app.

Thankfully, the price of Ring Protect isn’t changing. A Basic Plan still clocks in at $4 per month or $40 per year, while the Plus and Pro plans are $10 per month and $20 per month, respectively. But since new users won’t be able to Arm or Disarm their Ring Alarm remotely without a membership, they’re all but required to join the program. Without signing up, you’ll only be able to perform these features locally on the Ring Alarm keypad.

Unsure if your favorite features will still be accessible for free? Check out the Ring Support page, which goes in-depth about the new pricing structure and discusses what products (and which customers) will see a change in service.

Editors' Recommendations

Anker finally admits to Eufy security camera issues
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 1, 2023
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 Pro turned on and installed on side of building.

Anker, the parent company of Eufy, has officially admitted that its line of security cameras was not as secure as previously thought. Its products were said to use end-to-end encryption for recorded video footage -- but it turns out that wasn’t always the case.

In late 2022, it was discovered that Eufy cameras had a bit of a privacy issue. Using the VLC media player, a Eufy user managed to access video through the cloud that was supposedly only stored locally. There were also reports as far back as 2021 of folks viewing camera feeds of strangers, although Eufy chalked that up to a bug that impacted only a small number of products.

Read more
Samsung SmartThings gets Matter support on iOS
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
January 31, 2023
The Matter logo on a colorful background.

Matter continues to make headlines as we slowly roll through 2023. In the latest news, Samsung is bringing the Matter interoperability standard to the SmartThings iOS app. As long as your iPhone and SmartThings app are up to date, you’ll be able to enjoy full Matter support for the popular smart home controller.

Companies have been eager to roll out Matter to their devices and software, with Amazon and Google launching big updates at the tail end of 2022 that brought support to hot products such as the Echo Dot and Nest Hub Max. Now, it seems Samsung is joining the club.

Read more
The best Google Assistant-compatible devices
Alina Bradford
By Alina Bradford
January 27, 2023
The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.

Google Assistant is one of the most popular smart home ecosystems of 2023. Hundreds of devices are compatible with the technology, including smart thermostats, lights, cameras, and locks, among many others. Google itself makes plenty of gadgets that incorporate Google Assistant and Google Home, but you'll find an even longer list of third-party products that are designed around the powerful assistant.

Here's a list of various smart-home categories, each with a number of recommendations for the best products that are Google Assistant-compatible.
Thermostats

Read more