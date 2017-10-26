Apollo Intensa Emozione is a 769-horsepower adrenaline shot

Why it matters to you Apollo's insane-looking, ultrafast Intensa Emozione is exactly what a supercar should be.

For those who think a Ferrari or Lamborghini is just too common, German supercar maker Apollo has the solution. The company formerly known as Gumpert unveiled a 1,000-horsepower supercar called the Arrow last year, and now it’s got a second new model that will actually go on sale before the Arrow.

The Apollo Intensa Emozione pulls out all of the stops when it comes to styling. The name is Italian for “intense emotion,” which is fitting given the insane look of the car, and its raw character. The Intensa Emozione looks like it was grown in a laboratory using the DNA of Klingons.

Power comes courtesy of a 6.3-liter V12 developed by Apollo and Autotecnica Motori. While certain other supercars can surpass its 769 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, it’s an old school driving experience that will define the Intensa Emozione. The naturally aspirated V12 revs to 9,000 rpm (power peak is at 8,500 rpm), and the traction control can be turned completely off.

Thanks to a carbon fiber chassis and bodywork, that V12 also doesn’t have that much weight to lug around. Apollo says the Intensa Emozione weighs just 2,756 pounds, making a light load for all of those horses. Zero to 60 mph happens in just 2.7 seconds, according to Apollo, and the top speed is 208 mph.

The Intensa Emozione also excels in the handling department. All of those spoilers aren’t just for show; they produce about 3,000 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, according to Apollo. The company claims its latest supercar can corner at up to 2.0 g meaning your face will probably become unstuck before it does.

It’s not really possible to exercise that level of performance on public roads, but Apollo has thought of that. It will host a time-attack series for Intensa Emozione owners that will allow them to unleash their supercars on a track. Intensa Emozione buyers also get priority for the upcoming Apollo Arrow.

Apollo plans to build just 10 Intensa Emoziones, priced at 2.3 million euros (about $2.7 million) each. This German firm hasn’t been around as long as some of its Italian counterparts, but it’s already mastered the exclusivity game they play so well.