Check out Aston Martin’s roaring 715-hp DBS before you’re supposed to see it

Share

Previous Next 1 of 21

It’s difficult to keep a secret on the internet. Just ask Aston Martin. One of the firm’s most anticipated new models, the DBS Superleggera, has leaked online in all of its glory a few hours ahead of its official debut. The coupe will soon replace the Vanquish at the top of the Aston hierarchy.

Website TopSpeed erroneously published a gallery of images and the full preliminary specifications of Aston’s impressive flagship sports car. The publication quickly took down its article but not before British magazine Autocar saved a copy of all the juicy details.

From a design standpoint, the DBS Superleggera stands out from recent additions to the company’s lineup with a more muscular design characterized by a gaping grille mounted low on the front fascia and a sculpted hood with dual vents. The beltline flows into oversized rear fenders that end where a pair of thin tail lights start. An elegant Aston Martin script adds a finishing touch to the look. All told, the DBS looks mature yet it unmistakably means business.

With soft leather, accent stitching, and carbon fiber inserts, the interior looks every bit as nice as what you typically find in a high-end German sedan. That is partly because some of it actually comes from a high-end German sedan. Aston Martin borrowed the infotainment system from industrial partner Mercedes-Benz. The passengers navigate the software using a touchpad and a controller knob mounted between the seats on the center console. To make space, Aston replaced the gear selector with buttons it mounted directly below the air vents.

The long hood hides an evolution of Aston’s mighty 5.2-liter V12. In this application, and still according to the leaked documents, its twin-turbocharged to make 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, more than in any of the other cars it powers. It channels its prodigious output to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The leak pegs the DBS’ zero-to-60-mph time at 3.4 seconds.

Stay tuned; Aston Martin will reveal official details about the DBS Superleggera later on Tuesday, June 26. The model will go on sale before the end of 2018. When it lands, it will compete in the same segment as the Lamborghini Aventador S and the Ferrari 812 Superfast.