How coronavirus concerns are slowing down the auto industry

As governments implement stricter social distancing measures to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, automakers are beginning to shut down factories in North America and Europe.

Honda announced on Wednesday that it would suspend production at all assembly plants in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for six days beginning March 23. The suspension is due to “an anticipated decline in market demand” related to the pandemic, a Honda statement said.

Engine and transmission factories that supply Honda’s North American assembly plants will close during the same period. Honda said it will continue full pay for all 27,600 workers affected by the shutdown, and will use the downtime to clean all facilities. The automaker expects the six-day stoppage to reduce production by 40,000 cars.

Honda plans to resume production on March 31, and said it will implement a “measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand.”

Tesla is expected to close its Fremont, California, factory to comply with a local “shelter in place” order shuttering all nonessential business. Tesla initially tried to keep the factory open, but the Alameda County Sheriff subsequently confirmed via Twitter that car production was not considered essential.

The Sheriff said Tesla could continue “minimum basic operations,” defined as “the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll, and employee benefits, or for related functions,” as well as “the minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences.”

Tesla was forced to temporarily close its Chinese factory in January as part of nationwide efforts to contain the outbreak there.

Rolls-Royce confirmed Wednesday that it would suspend production at its Goodwood, England, factory for two weeks beginning March 23. Ford has already halted European production, but doesn’t plan to do so for long. The shutdown started March 17 and only extends through March 19.

Ford hasn’t discussed plans to shut down U.S. factories, but it is joining with General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on a coronavirus task force. A joint statement said this will focus on measures to protect workers, including enhanced visitor screening, increased sanitization, and protocols for workers with potential exposure. Only FCA has implemented changes to vehicle production so far, instituting rotating shifts to increase social distancing between employees.

Shutting down factories is a response not only to the pandemic, but also to an anticipated decline in car sales. Social distancing measures are likely to reduce traffic in showrooms, and the economic impact of those measures will also deter people from making big purchases.

Editors' Recommendations