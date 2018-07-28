Digital Trends
Cars

Bird electric scooters ruffle city officials’ feathers with surprise launch

Bruce Brown
By

With no advance notice, flocks of Bird electric scooters appeared on Cincinnati sidewalks Thursday morning, according to The Enquirer.

Based on launches in other cities with initial Bird sightings similar to Cincinnati’s, Santa Monica-based Bird seems to be following a “launch-first, permit-later” deployment strategy, surprising and at times annoying city officials. Bird places groups of scooters it calls “nests” on sidewalks in the morning and picks them up at sundown, apparently without prior notice to new municipalities.

According to Cincinnati spokesperson Casey Weldon, the city only heard about the Birds’ arrival Thursday morning. That same day Weldon told The Enquirer, “Given that we just learned of the matter, we are still in the process of evaluating the possible impact on neighborhoods.”

On Friday city officials didn’t know if Bird filed permits or took other steps prior to Thursday’s landing.

Electric scooters don’t fit Ohio’s traditional vehicle classifications. Ohio state officials say Bird scooters aren’t considered motor scooters because they lack seats and lights. Since the vehicles don’t match state definitions riders don’t need to wear helmets or have motorcycle endorsements on drivers’ licenses.

Public transit is a problem in Cincinnati, where the bus system is running at a deficit. City Councilman Greg Landsman said, “The top priority still has to be a transformed, reliable public transit system that gets people to jobs.”

Landsman, who is the head of the council’s Transportation Committee, told The Enquirer the city isn’t sure how to deal with the Birds’ arrival, saying they “seem fun,” but that the city still has to do its homework.

Nashville, San Francisco, and Indianapolis have had their own Bird invasions. Nashville reacted by impounding Scooters parked in the public right-of-way. San Francisco banned the electric 2-wheelers until the city came up with a permit system.

Indianapolis City Councilman Zach Adamson believes Bird invades cities that lack clear regulations for scooters in order to create chaos. Calling Bird scooters “a disaster” for Indianapolis, Adamson said Bird “launched” its scooters in the city at the same time officials were having discussions with other scooter-sharing companies.

“And when I say launched – you just woke up one day and they were here,” Adamson told The Enquirer.

When Indianapolis issued a cease-and-desist order, Bird eventually complied after first ignoring the order. The Indianapolis city council passed a set of regulations that include a $15,000 annual fee plus $1 per day, per scooter, for companies that operate in the city.

Cincinnati hasn’t yet decided how to handle the Birds on its sidewalks.

Bird’s website gives a different impression than the one conveyed by Indianapolis and Cincinnati representatives. Under the heading “Working with Cities” on the site’s home page, the company states, “We work closely with cities to help make transportation better and more environmentally friendly.”

Notably, while Indianapolis is included on the Bird website’s service deployment map, San Francisco, Nashville, and Cincinnati are not. 

Don't Miss

What is Android Auto?
Up Next

Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)
2019 audi tts
Product Review

Audi's nimble new TTS carves up curves with surgical precision

Audi celebrated the TT's 20th birthday by updating it inside, outside, and under the sheet metal. In our 2019 Audi TTS First Drive Review, we explore the visual changes and travel to the Isle of Man to put the coupe through its paces.
Posted By Ronan Glon
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 3
Cars

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan brings Stuttgart luxury to the masses

Making its debut in the U.S market is the world’s first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as the model enters its fourth-generation. At launch later this year, it will be available as the A 220 and the A 220 4MATIC.
Posted By Chris Chin
Cars

Who needs Jiffy Lube? Here’s how to change the oil in your car

Given the convenience and price of most mechanics, learning how to perform an oil change is now something of a lost art. If you follow these simple steps, however, you'll be able to stay home and save yourself some money.
Posted By Dallon Adams, Chris Chin
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Nürburgring lap record
Cars

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal

It hasn't been revealed to the public yet, but the Lamborghini Aventadord SVJ has already set a new Nürburgring lap record for production cars, beating the previous record by more than two seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
beeline moto motorcycle navigation 05
Cars

Beeline Moto minimalist motorcycle navigation simplifies route planning

Beeline Moto navigation and route planning for motorcycles and scooters features the same easy-to-follow interface for motorized two-wheel transportation that the company launched on Kickstarter with Beeline Bicycle three years ago.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
McLaren Speedtail teaser image
Cars

The three-seat Speedtail will be McLaren’s fastest model to date

McLaren's BP23 project has a name: Speedtail. The hyper GT model is presented as a heir to the emblematic F1 made during the 1990s. It will receive a 1+2 seating configuration and more luxury features than any McLaren model before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Audi e-tron prototype
Cars

Audi will soon begin taking reservations for its electric e-tron Quattro SUV

Audi will release an all-electric SUV named e-tron Quattro on August 30. Connected and loaded with tech features, the model will be slightly bigger than a Q5 and it will be "very, very competitive" in terms of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Cars

The Ford F-150 gets the Raptor’s power (but not its swagger) for 2019

For the 2019 model year, the Ford F-150 Limited receives the twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6 engine from the Raptor model. The 450-horsepower engine comes without the Raptor's bloodthirsty looks or off-road chops.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honor 10 huawei review 1
Mobile

Honor’s new Note phone is so big and powerful, even Rolls-Royce may be on board

The Honor Note 10 is expected to launch soon, and it's going to be big -- everything from the battery to the screen size. What's more, the size and power may have attracted a certain luxury car brand to add its name to a special edition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
dt cars top stories of 2015 2016 toyota mirai press 12 1500x1000
Cars

Toyota goes big on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with cheaper, mass-market options

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are the future for Toyota. The Japanese automaker is reiterating its commitment to its FCVs by designing cheaper, mass-market passenger cars and SUVs.
Posted By Lulu Chang
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

Waymo expands its partnerships in Phoenix, teams up with Walmart and Avis

Waymo is offering Arizona residents rides in its fully self-driving cars as part of an expansion of its testing program. Now, Waymo is doubling down on its program with even more partnerships, with companies such as Walmart.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Stephen Edelstein
what self driving cars see drive s dashboard visualization
Cars

Drive.ai’s self-driving cars use dashboard displays so passengers won’t stress out

Drive.ai uses visualization and display technologies to share what self-driving cars actually see in autonomous mode. The data helps reassure passengers that the car has accurate updated data to support its A.I.-driven decision-making.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Android Auto
Cars

What is Android Auto? Pull over and we'll tell you everything you need to know

What is Android Auto? Google's app overrides native infotainment systems to reduce distractions while driving. Here's everything you need to know about it, including the feature set and compatible car models.
Posted By Ronan Glon