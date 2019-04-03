Digital Trends
Cars

Electric cars will play in the dirt in upcoming Projekt E racing series

Stephen Edelstein
By
FIA World Rallycross Championship

A new race series for electric cars is in the works, and it will be unlike anything that’s come before. The FIA World Rallycross Championship plans to launch a companion electric-only series called Projekt E. Electric cars will race on the same tracks as current internal-combustion rallycross cars, meaning plenty of sideways action. It will be a very different kind of racing from the current dominant electric racing series — Formula E.

The establishment of Projekt E comes after a failed vote to introduce electric cars into the main World Rallycross Championship, reports Autosport. Organizers wanted that to happen in 2021, but the automakers involved in the series voted against the plan March 29. Instead, electric cars will run separately, with races held on the same dates as conventional World Rallycross races, on the same tracks. That means fans will be able to see electric cars and internal-combustion cars over the same weekend, a World Rallycross press release noted.

Rallycross is the automotive equivalent of an extreme sport. Races are held on tight, twisty circuits that are half pavement, half dirt. Cars are loosely based on ordinary compacts, but feature all-wheel drive and turbocharged engines producing upward of 600 horsepower. The short duration of each race is perfectly suited to the age of social media-shortened attention spans. It also forces drivers to be more aggressive, which makes the racing more exciting.

Projekt E will add a bit of variety to electric racing. The only other major electric racing series, Formula E, focuses on conventional circuit racing with purpose-built race cars. Formula E also has a companion series in which drivers race Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs on the same circuits, as a kind of warmup act to the main event. The Electric GT Championship is attempting to launch a race series around the Tesla Model S, but may invite other manufacturers if comparable cars become available. The Volkswagen I.D. R conquered the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018, smashing a record previously held by gasoline cars, but that was a one-off affair.

Formula E also plans to launch a new series, called Extreme E, for electric SUVs. It’s designed to take electric racing off-road and into more extreme environments. Tentatively scheduled to launch in 2020, Extreme E could hold its first race before Projekt E.

Don't Miss

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear
2019 Subaru Forester review
Product Review

Subaru’s spacious 2019 Forester aims to combat distracted driving

The 2019 Subaru Forester is the latest version of one of the most popular compact crossovers, boasting new tech and lots of other changes under the skin. But how does it fare against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Cars

Tiny red stickers managed to trick Tesla’s Autopilot software

New research published by Tencent Keen Security Lab found that it was possible to trick the autonomous vehicle software by placing small stickers on the ground that fooled the car into changing lanes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch 1 side profile 1024x683
Cars

Lightning Strike electric motorcycle will travel up to 200 miles per charge

Lightning Motorcycles is taking reservations for the Lightning Strike, an electric motorcycle the company says can travel up to 200 miles in city driving in top trim. Lightning Strike trims range from $13,000 to the $20,000 Strike Carbon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car
Cars

2019 Chevy Corvette to pace Indy 500 as rumors of radical redesign continue

A 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will be the pace car for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. Chevy is rumored to be preparing a radically different mid-engined Corvette to replace the current version.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

2020 Ford Escape gets sleeker styling, greener powertrains, more tech

The 2020 Ford Escape gets redesigned for the first time since the 2013 model year. Ford brought back the hybrid powertrain, and is adding a plug-in hybrid option for the first time.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi AI:ME
Cars

The AI:me concept previews how Audi could return to the city car segment

Audi has published a trio of teaser sketches to preview a concept car named AI:me. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, the AI:me explores what an electric, autonomous, and connected city car could look like.
Posted By Ronan Glon
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
Cars

5G will make cars chattier and smarter, but there’s also a fun side to it

Qualcomm calls 5G "the invention age," and it predicts the benefits of faster download speeds and instantaneous communication will stretch far beyond smartphones. It will make cars safer, smarter, while unlocking new entertainment options.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI review
Product Review

The 2019 Volkswagen GLI is a quick, affordable hot hatch that happens to have a trunk

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI returns for the 2019 model year with a more aggressive design and hot hatch-like power under the hood. It undercuts the GTI by thousands of dollars, but is it as fun?
Posted By Bradley Iger
hyudai virtual cockpit study distracted driving hyundai techday i30 workshop 239 e2e
Cars

Hyundai’s virtual cockpit limits distractions on the road, study finds

A new study testing Hyundai's virtual cockpit concept to determine driver safety found that drivers weren't overly distracted while using the dashboard and found it intuitive to use.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 nissan kicks review feat
Product Review

Nissan's value-packed Kicks is small enough to be nimble, and big enough to be usable

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is among the best of the new crop of subcompact crossovers. Call it a hatchback for the next generation, because that’s really what it is. All the reasons that Gen-Xers loved their hatchbacks are still here in the…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept teaser
Cars

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is yet another tease of future electrified cars

The Infiniti Qs Inspiration sports sedan concept will debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti said it was designed for electrified powertrains, meaning hybrid or all-electric.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
peugeot return to united states e 208
Cars

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear

French automaker Peugeot will return to the United States after more than two decades away. Parent company Groupe PSA previously discussed a U.S. return for one of its brands, but would not confirm which one until now.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Cars

Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class we’ve waited for years to see is around the corner

The long-awaited Mercedes-Benz GLB will make its debut as a prototype at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. The model will slot between the GLA and GLC, with a base price of about $35,000, and its design will borrow styling cues from the G-Class.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo S60, V60, XC60 Polestar Engineered
Cars

415-hp Polestar-engineered powertrains coming to 2020 Volvo V60 and XC60

The Polestar Engineered upgrade originally offered on the 2019 Volvo S60 sedan will be available on the V60 wagon and XC60 crossover for the 2020 model year. Changes to the T8 "Twin Engine" plug-in hybrid powertrain yield 415 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein