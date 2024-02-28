 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Fiat delivers jolt of color, creativity with Panda-inspired concept electric vehicles

Christian de Looper
By

Fiat is taking a slightly more fun approach to developing EVs. The company is showing off a hefty five new EV concepts that show off what it thinks the future of electric cars will look like — and that will ultimately serve as inspiration for future EVs that will launch starting later this year.

Recommended Videos

The cars are inspired by the city cars built by Italian automaker Panda and will launch starting in July 2024 with a new city car. Fiat will then launch a new model each year for three more years. It’s unclear if the cars will launch in the U.S., though they could end up inspiring other future EVs that do launch in the U.S.

Related

Unfortunately, Fiat hasn’t shared anything about the specifications of the cars, and we likely won’t hear details like that until the cars launch in their final forms to the public.

Fiat City Car
Stellantis

The first of the four concepts is the City Car concept, which is similar to the original Fiat Panda. It has a pretty square shape and two doors, and in the concept, it sports pink tires, which likely won’t make it to the production model. Also included is a pixel light design at the front of the car, which is reminiscent of the Ioniq 5 — and even more prominent. Perhaps even more interesting is the interior of the car, which, again, will likely not make it to production. The interior has a modular dashboard with seats that look more like outdoor lounge chairs than seats for a car. It’s fun to look at — but probably not practical for real-world use.

Fiat SUV
Stellantis

The next concept car is built as a spacious SUV for families. It has oversized wheels and a dual-tone color scheme. Fiat showcased an EV variant, along with hybrid and gas-powered variants — though we’ll have to wait and see if all of those powertrain options see a launch.

Fiat Camper
Stellantis

Third up is a Panda camper, which is taller than the SUV and has what looks to be all-terrain tires and a roof rack. There’s an integrated ladder and even an integrated windmill to generate power.

Fiat Pickup Truck
Stellantis

Fourth is the Panda pickup truck, which has a smaller cargo bed and a full-width tailgate, though the bed doesn’t really look all that large. Perhaps more interesting are the lights that can be removed from the front of the car and installed on the roof rack.

Fiat Fastback
Stellantis

Last but not least is the hatchback, which is built with a sportier design and a fastback body style. It, too, has oversized wheels and a dual-tone color scheme with pixel lights on the tail.

If these cars ever see the light of day, there’s a lot that won’t make it to production — but it’s still a fun look and an interesting showcase for where Fiat thinks these cars could go in the near future.

Discover the future of Fiat together with Olivier Francois, from Ginevra - Italy​

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
New Model 3 ‘takes out the baby fat,’ Tesla designer says in new video
Tesla's Model 3 refresh, codenamed Highland, features a sleeker front.

Tesla’s upgraded Model 3 sedan has been available in the U.S. since last month, and on Wednesday, designers and engineers at the automaker appeared in a video (below) showing off the refreshed design.

Upgraded Model 3 | Design & Engineering Walkthrough

Read more
How to add Bluetooth to an older car
Car Bluetooth

In-car technology is advancing more quickly than anyone imagined, and it's also easier to upgrade an older car with Bluetooth and other cutting-edge features than it's ever been. Numerous aftermarket companies allow motorists to benefit from useful connectivity and safety features without having to buy a new car. In fact, Bluetooth has become a cheap, easy upgrade on any vehicle regardless of its age or value.

Bluetooth can be used to make phone calls (it channels the conversation through your car's speakers) or to stream music directly from your smartphone, though some of the more basic systems are limited to calls. Either way, it's a feature that significantly reduces distractions and allows the driver to keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times. That's why most states have laws that require hands-free calling while driving.

Read more
Don’t get stranded: The best portable tire inflators in 2024
Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.

Whether you’re a rider of one of the best electric bikes or get around town with the bulkier tires of a car, truck, or SUV, a portable tire inflator is something to keep close by. Portable tire inflators are unobtrusive, affordable, and pretty easy to keep on hand no matter what your vehicle of choice may be. The best portable tire inflators can easily get you out of a jam should you manage a flat tire somewhere, and with so many on the market we decided to track down which portable tire inflators we think are the best. Reading onward you’ll find models by Milwaukee, Craftsman, and DeWalt, as well as our selections for the best portable tire inflators for a number of different needs.
The best portable tire inflators in 2024

Buy the

Read more