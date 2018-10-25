Digital Trends
Cars

Another recall! Ford needs to fix 1.5M Ford Focus cars over stalling concerns

Trevor Mogg
By

Another day, another vehicle recall.

Ford will soon be contacting owners of select Ford Focus vehicles, telling them to head to their local dealer to fix an issue that could result in engine stalls.

The recall affects almost 1.5 million cars, specifically 2012-18 Ford Focus 2.0-liter GDI vehicles built at the Michigan Assembly Plant prior to April 13, 2017, and 2.0-liter GTDI vehicles built prior to February 2, 2018.

Almost all of them are located in the U.S., with the remaining 180,000 in Canada and Mexico.

The automaker explained in a release that the affected vehicles have a canister purge valve “that may become stuck in an open position.”

If this happens, “an excessive vacuum in the fuel system could cause deformation of the vehicle’s plastic fuel tank. As a result, the customer could observe a malfunction indicator light or a fuel gauge with fluctuating or inaccurate fuel levels.”

The main concern is that the issue could result in a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which, the company said, “can increase the risk of a crash.”

As a safety precaution, customers who believe their vehicle may be part of the recall are being told to maintain “at least a half tank of fuel until the recall is completed,” although that may be tricky if the readings are inaccurate.

To resolve the problem, Ford said that dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with new software designed to detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve and prevent a potential excessive fuel vapor system vacuum condition from occurring.

If necessary, they’ll also replace the canister purge valve, carbon canister, fuel tank, and fuel delivery module.

Ford plans to send out mail notifications to affected owners before the end of the year, instructing them to take their car in for repair. The reference number for the recall is 18S32, and, should you want to get in touch, the company’s contact details are here.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of accidents, injuries, or fires in connection with the issue, so the sooner it can be sorted out, the better.

A growing number of automakers have been forced to recall a range of models this year, with Ford already among them. In September, it was forced to recall 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks over a problem with the seat belt pretensioner, while back in March, the company called in 1.3 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars over a risk — and yes, this one did sound rather alarming — that the steering wheel could come off.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Land Rover's upcoming high-tech Defender will leave last-gen model in the dust
Volkswagen Vizzion Concept live
Cars

How VW plans to leave its dirty diesel past behind with its own EV charging network

We sat down with VW of America’s CEO, Hinrich J. Woebcken, who explains how the company plans to support its new line of electric vehicles with a factory-backed charging network in collaboration with start-up Electrify America.
Posted By Chris Chin
worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

If your sidecar is missing a drone or your drone a sidecar, then check out how the two machines have been brought together in this unique design from Ural Motorcycles. Only 40 have been made, though that may turn out to be enough.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
abarth shows one of a kind fiat 500 with scorpion skin paint glow v3 1l srgb 1800x1013px
Cars

This glow-in-the-dark, scorpion-skinned Fiat 500 Abarth helps fight cancer

Fiat's Abarth division has teamed up with a Dutch artist to create a one-of-a-kind 500 painted with pieces of scorpion skin. Rest assured that no scorpions were harmed to create this hot hatch; a scorpion molts 16 times in its life.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Product Review

Fiat’s revised 500 Abarth is an Italian thrill ride anyone can afford

We head to Streets of Willow with Fiat’s performance-tuned 500 to see what this diminutive hot hatch can do.
Posted By Bradley Iger
transdev autonomous school buses shut down by nhtsa
Cars

Transdev ordered to stop using self-driving shuttles as school buses

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has intervened and shut down operations of Transdev's autonomous school bus project in Florida, calling the project "unlawful."
Posted By AJ Dellinger
two planes land on ca freeway in separate incidents abc7 plane crash la 2
Cars

Two small planes separately landed on highways in Southern California

The California Highway Patrol has responded to two separate incidents involving planes landing on highways in just a matter of days. Engine problems were to blame in both incidents, and the pilots escaped without causing or sustaining…
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi r8 gets more powerful v10 sharper design for 2019 coup
Cars

Quicker, sharper, and meaner: Audi rejuvenates the R8 for 2019

Audi has updated the coupe and convertible variants of its range-topping R8 sports car for the 2019 model year. Quicker and sharper-looking than before, the updated R8 will go on sale in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
Cars

Chevrolet mulling over a hybrid Camaro with 1960s performance, 21st-century tech

Chevrolet has started polling Camaro owners to get their feedback on two gasoline-electric hybrid variants of the muscle car. One would use the turbo four, while the second would rely on the V8.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo XC90 adaptive cruise control
Cars

Advanced driver assistance tech can more than double your repair costs

Advanced driver assistance systems in new cars can multiply collision repair costs, AAA reports. Replacing cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and other collision detection equipment from minor accidents can be surprisingly expensive.
Posted By Bruce Brown
zero motorcycle 2019 electric bike more power longer range
Cars

Zero Motorcycle’s latest electric bikes boast more power, longer range

Zero Motorcycles has a new line of electric bikes for 2019 that boast a significant improvement in horsepower, new top speeds and extended range. The new specs make them comparable with some engine competition bikes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Nürburgring taxi
Cars

Hitch a ride around a racetrack in Jaguar’s 592-hp XE SV Project 8

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is a monster sedan that only 300 people will have the chance to own. But there's another way to experience this 200-mph brute. Jaguar is offering rides in the Project 8 around Germany's Nürburgring.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Elon Musk hails ‘incredibly historic quarter’ as Tesla reveals profits

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk kept his promise of steering the company into profitability during the second half of 2018. Tesla posted a net income of $311 million for the third quarter.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2015 Land Rover Defender
Cars

Land Rover’s upcoming high-tech Defender will leave last-gen model in the dust

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes, too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon