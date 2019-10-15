Take an electric ride around the Nurburgring for $164 with Jaguar

Are you traveling to Germany any time soon to visit the Nurburgring? Do you have $164 burning a hole in your pocket? Does Jaguar have a deal for you! As a new option in the popular “racing taxi” service offered at the famed track you can ride along on a hot lap in the I-Pace electric crossover.

Jaguar has been making a push in Germany to carve into Mercedes Benz stranglehold on the taxi business previously with the SE model and now with the I-Pace. In 2018, the company started the “racing taxi” at the famed Nurburgring in their XE SV V8 model. That experience comes at a higher price of $278. Both opportunities pair you with an experienced racing driver, however, no names are mentioned.

There are some restrictions involved with riding along in the Jaguar. Occupants cannot weigh more than 265 pounds, be taller than six feet, six inches, and must be at least 18 years old. Also of note, the I-Pace can have up to three passengers aboard while the V8 ride is only outfitted for one passenger. The I-Pace will not be a slouch around the circuit, a stock I-Pace features 395 horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar claims it can do zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Jaguar has a racing heritage and with that in mind, the I-Pace will be no stranger to the race track. The Jaguar I-Pace etrophy has been announced as a support race series for FIA Formula E. The series will take place ahead of 10 rounds of the Formula E Championship in eight global cities. Twenty teams will compete for a prize fund in excess of 500,000 pounds (about $638,000).

The Nurburgring was constructed starting in September of 1925 and completed in 1927. The 12.9-mile track features 73 turns and its demanding nature earned it the nickname of “The Green Hell.” Amazing motorsport exploits made household names of Tazio Nuvolari and Bernd Rosemeyer. Although no Formula One cars have traveled the long course since before World War II, the long course is still the playground of manufacturers, millionaires, and automotive motoring enthusiasts from around the globe. Now, thanks to Jaguar, you can travel in the tire tracks of legends without risking your car.

