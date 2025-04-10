 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Kia EV9 and EV6 now fully qualify for the $7,500 tax credit – except for one trim

By
Kia EV 9
Kia / Kia

As Kia reported record first-quarter sales, Eric Watson, Kia America VP of sales, made a point of painting a rosy picture for the future: Now that the latest versions of its two best-selling electric vehicles, the EV9 and the EV6, are in full-scale production at Kia’s plant in Georgia, the road is paved for further sales growth (1).

After all, when Kia announced it was switching production of the EV9 to the U.S. from South Korea in 2023, it largely based its decision 2) on its EVs being eligible for the $7,500 tax credit on new EV purchases offered under President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Recommended Videos

But the EV9’s battery still came from South Korea and China, which meant it would only receive a partial tax credit of $3,750. Starting this year, the EV9 can qualify for the full $7,500 credit, as Kia switched the sourcing of its battery to its Georgia plant.

Related

As for the EV6, 2025 marks the first time its production takes place stateside, and most of its trims have also become eligible for the full tax credit.

However, there are notable exceptions: Both the EV6 and EV9 GT (3) trims, which are known for providing more horsepower – ie, being faster – and offering (4) a “more aggressive styling and accents”, won’t qualify at all for the tax credit: That’s because production for those vehicles remains based in South Korea, according to CarsDirect, which cited a Kia bulletin (5) to its dealers.

The full credit should still be available for those who lease the vehicles, as leasing does not have the same sourcing requirements under the IRA.

Another big unknown for the GT trims is whether the U.S.’ 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles will again be applied. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump paused most tariffs announced in early April for 90 days.

While prices for the new EV6 and EV9 have yet to be revealed, the combination of the tariffs and the inegibility for the tax credit could seriously dent the appeal of the GT trims.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations
Kia EV6 next to vineyard

“Whoa.” That’s the actual word that escaped my lips when I first engaged Sport mode on the EV6. It could be used to describe most of my experience with the vehicle during a first drive event, though.

Kia’s move from entry-level car maker to mid-market darling with the help of the Telluride SUV continues with its latest offering. The EV6 showcases the evolution of not only the brand, but its EV offerings. The EV6 is a larger-than-you-expect vehicle that Kia calls a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) with the space of an SUV and the driving stance of a sedan. Everything about it is more than you anticipate.

Read more
Uber’s new shuttle service will get you from JFK airport to NYC for just $10
Uber Shuttle service JFK to NYC

If you're travelling to New York, there's some good news for you today in that Uber has expanded its airport shuttle service to include John F. Kennedy. 

The company already offers the service at La Guardia, after it launched it last year, but the addition of JFK airport will no doubt please many who travel in and out of New York via JFK, given how expensive an individual Uber or Lyft can cost. 

Read more
CarPlay in iOS 18.4: four key feature upgrades explained
CarPlay shown in March 2025.

Apple rarely updates CarPlay, but several changes are expected in the upcoming iOS 18.4 update. There’s truly something for everyone in the update.

Let’s begin with the fun news. In iOS 18.4, CarPlay will be integrating sports app functionality. This enhancement will enable drivers to view live sports scores and information on the road. Since this feature is available through an API, any sports app developer can implement it. Apple’s official Sports app will likely be the first, although that hasn't been confirmed.

Read more