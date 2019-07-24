Cars

America’s best-selling vehicle could have a billion-dollar fuel economy problem

Ronan Glon
By
Ford F-150 Limited 2019

The Ford F-150, part of the F-Series family of models that has ruled America’s sales chart for decades, is the target of a $1.2 billion lawsuit filed by owners of 2018 and 2019 models who argue they’re paying too much for gasoline. Plaintiffs filed a class-action lawsuit in a Michigan court accusing Ford of falsifying the popular truck’s fuel economy figures. The Blue Oval hasn’t commented on the lawsuit yet.

Hagens Berman, the Seattle-based law firm representing F-150 owners, asserted that Ford rigged fuel economy tests to overestimate the truck’s highway gas mileage by 15%, and its city gas mileage by 10%. The lawsuit adds the false data could cost owners more than $2,000 in gasoline over the life of their truck, which is estimated at 150,000 miles. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pegs the V6-powered model’s fuel economy at 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway; owners insist real-world mileage is closer to 17 and 22, respectively.

The problem began brewing in September 2018 when a whistle-blower told members of Ford’s management team that employees in charge of testing fuel economy had started using improper methods. The company launched an investigation into the matter, which is still ongoing as of writing. In April 2019, the United States Department of Justice opened a separate investigation into the testing process Ford used to obtain the Ranger‘s fuel economy ratings, but the bigger F-150’s fuel economy wasn’t called into question until Hagens Berman filed the class-action lawsuit.

While details remain murky at best, Hagens Berman believes it has figured out how Ford cheated. Fuel economy tests are carried out on a dynometer, which is like a giant treadmill for cars and trucks, so they don’t take into account important real-world factors like aerodynamic drag. These data points are consequently calculated separately, fed into a computer, and applied to the numbers obtained on the dynometer. The law firm accuses Ford of telling its software that the F-150 is more aerodynamic than it truly is in order to achieve higher mileage numbers.

Hagens Berman makes no mention of the V8-powered F-150, or of the variant equipped with a turbodiesel V6 engine, but it concluded that “there is no reason to assume Ford overstated mileage on just the V6 model 2018 F-150.” Attorneys expect the list of affected models — and, in turn, the sum of the damages sought by plaintiffs — will grow as their investigation continues.

Digital Trends has reached out to the company for its side of the story, and we’ll update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto
Up Next

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
the 2019 jaguar i pace shows ev driving can be fun jaguaripaceoped 3
Cars

I used to be a die-hard petrol-head, but Jaguar’s electric SUV converted me

Simply put, the Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric vehicle I’ve driven that hasn’t made me miss an internal combustion engine, or even once consider that I’m in an electric car. Regardless of how it is propelled, the I-Pace is a…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
ford plans electric hybrid versions of the f 150 pickup truck all prototype
News

Will going electric help Ford win the pickup truck segment’s towing war?

Worried about the threat of rising gas prices, Ford will add the F-150 to its growing portfolio of electrified vehicles. It is currently developing a hybrid F-150, and it will release an electric version of the next-generation truck.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Gaming

Law firm files class-action lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drifting issue

A class-action lawsuit has been filed over the Joy-Con drifting issue of the Nintendo Switch. The lawsuit alleges that the joysticks on the Joy-Cons are defective, resulting in the controllers registering movement even without player input.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
att introduces 5g evolution at amp t
News

AT&T accused of selling customers’ location data to bounty hunters and stalkers

AT&T was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday accusing it of selling customers’ real-time location data to third parties like credit agencies and bail guarantors, along with bounty hunters and stalkers, without having customer consent. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 lincoln aviator suspension anticipates bumps in the road
Cars

2020 Lincoln Aviator adaptive suspension scans the road for potholes

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator's adaptive suspension system uses an array of sensors to detect potholes and other road imperfections, then preemptively adjusts settings to maintain a smooth ride.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi a8 predictive adaptive suspension system european spec
Cars

Audi’s latest suspension system can help protect you during a crash

The Audi A8 is getting a more sophisticated adaptive suspension system for the European market. The system can raise or lower the body in a fraction of a second, improving ride, handling, and even safety, according to Audi.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

The Tesla Model 3 is the most-searched-for electric car in the world, according to a survey of Google search data. The Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S were far behind the Model 3 in second and third place, respectively.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber driver becomes unwitting getaway for gas station robber
Cars

For $25 a month, Uber will give you rides, rent you a scooter, and grab dinner

Uber is working on a monthly subscription plan that gives users access to discounted rides, free Uber Eats food delivery, and free JUMP bike and scooter rides. The plan is being tested in San Francisco and Chicago.
Posted By Mathew Katz
amazon event takeaways echo auto press
Cars

Amazon wants Alexa embedded in every vehicle to connect with smart homes

Amazon is following up on Alexa's penetration into smart homes with an incursion to embed the voice assistant in cars. There are third-party Alexa-compatible automotive aftermarket products, but the big score is in-vehicle software systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for tokyo olympics 2020
Cars

Toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for Tokyo Olympics

Toyota has shown off seven robots that it says will assist and entertain during the Tokyo Olympics next summer. The collection includes mascot and telepresence robots, as well as a tiny autonomous car to help during field events.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
acronis cybersecurity for formula e electric race cars swiss prix
Cars

Acronis helps Formula E teams protect potentially race-winning data

Even race teams need good cybersecurity software. Acronis works with three teams in the all-electric Formula E series to protect and analyze data from race cars. It even devised a way to detect faulty sensors on cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 honda models get key by amazon in car delivery to offer for eligible
Cars

Amazon helps Honda turn some of its cars into mobile mailboxes

Honda is making Key by Amazon available on a handful of its cars starting in July 2019. Owners of compatible cars who are also Amazon Prime members and have a valid HondaLink subscription can get packages delivered to their car's trunk.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cars with Android Auto
Cars

Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto

Android Auto is great, but not every vehicle has it. If you want to know if your car compatible with Android Auto -- or if you're looking for a new ride that is -- we've compiled a list of all the cars that currently offer Android Auto…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein