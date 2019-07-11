Digital Trends
Cars

Lexus will reinvent its design language as it electrifies its full line

Ronan Glon
By
2018 lexus lc500 hero
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Lexus and parent company Toyota pioneered gasoline-electric hybrid technology more than two decades ago, but both have been reluctant to release a fully electric model. This policy is set to change during the 2020s, and Digital Trends learned Lexus plans to offer an electrified variant of every nameplate in its lineup by 2025.

The term “electrified” is broad; it refers to a number of different technologies. “We include hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, and fuel cell in our strategy,” revealed Koji Sato, the vice president of Lexus, during a media event. Which model will get which type of powertrain will depend on a variety of factors, including market demand and packaging constraints.

While full technical specifications remain under wraps, Sato revealed Lexus will soon invest a substantial amount of money into a platform developed specifically to underpin electric cars. His research and development department is also working on in-wheel electric motors, a setup in which the four wheels operate independently, though he conceded the technology isn’t ready for production yet.

“The in-wheel motor is just a concept, it will take years to make that technology possible, but we will continue to pursue this exciting technology,” Sato promised.

The commonly-cited notion that electric cars don’t need cooling air is false; they simply need less of it. That means, in theory, that an electric Lexus wouldn’t need a massive, spindle-shaped grille on its front end. Moving away from this styling cue is easier said than done, Lexus design boss Koichi Suga told Digital Trends.

Speaking through a translator, he told us that Lexus faces the same problem as other companies whose design language is defined by a dominant styling cue. His team can’t completely take the spindle grille away, because it’s a big part of the company’s personality, but it’s looking for ways to evolve it. He added he can’t reveal the direction he wants to take Lexus design in because Toyota president Akio Toyoda hasn’t signed it off yet.

We won’t have to wait long to get a better idea of what future Lexus models will look like, though. Sato said the company will unveil a design-led, tech-savvy concept car during the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show. We can’t tell you what it looks like yet, but it breaks all ties with current members of the company’s portfolio and doesn’t easily slot into an existing market segment. Stay tuned; it will be worth the wait.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure
2019 acura nsx vs bmw i8 feat
Cars

Hybrid fight! The Acura NSX vs the BMW i8 is the battle for our driving future

The 2019 Acura NSX and BMW i8 may seem like very different cars, but in fact they are both hybrid, all-wheel drive, two-seaters that retail for around $155,000. In fact, these two are the only two hybrid cars in their class.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2020 mini cooper se electric city car specs range and price p90357220 highres the new
Cars

Mini’s first EV lands at the intersection of electrification and driving fun

Mini introduced the 2020 Cooper SE, its first series-produced electric model. The battery-powered hatchback shares many powertrain parts with the BMW i3, though its range hasn't been announced yet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
toyota has covered a prius in solar cells to add 27 miles its range 9
Cars

Toyota covers a Prius in solar cells to boost its range by 27 miles

Toyota is still exploring how to use solar cells to partially power its Prius. A partnership with Sharp has yielded some interesting results, with the automaker about to start testing a car with highly efficient solar panels.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 2
Cars

Lexus jumps back into the convertible segment with a topless LC

The LC Convertible concept Lexus introduced at the 2019 Detroit auto Show is about to spawn a production car. The LC Convertible keeps the coupe's futuristic design while gaining a power-retractable top.
Posted By Ronan Glon
jaguar xj going electric 2019
Cars

One of Jaguar’s highest profile models will be reborn as an electric car

The Jaguar XJ is going out of production, but it will soon be redesigned as an electric car. The XJ has been Jaguar's flagship model for 50 years. Jaguar and sibling brand Land Rover are preparing to ramp up electric-car production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jaguar land rover ai car responds to driver moods mood detection system
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover built an A.I.-equipped car that responds to the driver’s mood

Jaguar Land Rover is testing a system that uses a driver-facing camera and artificial intelligence to read a person's mood. The automaker believes this tech could be used to reduce stress while driving.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 hyundai kona ultimate awd 17
Product Review

It may look like the class clown, but Hyundai’s Kona is a serious student

The 2019 Hyundai Kona tries to woo buyers with outlandish styling, but its true appeal is under the skin. A well-designed interior and entertaining driving dynamics add some substance to the Kona’s style.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

Waymo explores perks for riders to set its robo-taxi service apart from rivals

With more than 60,000 autonomous vehicles on order, Waymo has big plans to expand its robo-taxi service. It's also thinking seriously about incentives that it can offer riders to persuade them to hop inside its cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why are people in japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere car trevor mogg
Cars

Why are people in Japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere?

App-based car-sharing services where you can rent a vehicle for a short period of time are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. But some operators have recently noticed that more and more people aren't going anywhere in them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Bosch is connecting batteries to the internet to help EVs go the extra mile

Bosch is connecting electric car batteries to the internet to help them last longer. The company's battery-in-the-cloud technology monitors individual battery cells, checks for wear, and modifies the charging process if it detects a…
Posted By Ronan Glon
bmw installs electric car charging stations in national parks i3 park
Cars

BMW is helping EV drivers explore some of the nation’s most scenic parks

BMW teamed up with the National Park Service and the United States Department of Energy to install EV chargers in many of America's national parks. The 100 chargers will help eliminate range anxiety for EV drivers who want to criss-cross…
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber’s new Comfort tier lets you stretch your legs, ride in silence, and more

Uber Comfort is a new tier of service that sits between Uber Black And Uber X. It guarantees newer cars, more legroom, and the ability to let the driver know in advance that you’d like to ride in silence, among other features.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2013 Ford Focus ST left side angle
Cars

Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars for a fault it failed to fix in earlier recall

Ford recalled 1.5 million Focus cars in 2018 to repair a fault that could have led to an engine stall, but somehow 58,000 of the cars taken in for the fix failed to receive it. The automaker has just recalled those cars again.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
acura nsx and gt3 evo comparison video
Cars

Acura shows the tech differences between a sports car and a race car

The Acura NSX races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but how similar is the race car to its road-going counterpart. Acura recruited race driver Trent Hindman to break it down.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein