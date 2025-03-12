 Skip to main content
Morgan’s new Supersport is a charming British classic to rival Porsche

By
Morgan Supersport
Morgan

Classic British sports car brand Morgan has unveiled its newest model: the Morgan Supersport, designed to have all the fun and stylish charm that the brand is known for, but in a package that’s easier to live with for your practical car needs.

Morgan holds a cult status among classic sports car fans, but its cars are typically considered fun weekend indulgences rather than something you’d actually use day to day. But the Supersport could change that, with a hefty BMW engine, softer and more comfortable handling, and reduced drag thanks to computer-aided design. Overall, it’s an attempt to position the Supersport as a meaningful alternative to, say, a Porsche 911.

“We’ve really focused on making this a car that you can jump in and grab by the scruff of the neck, and just really, really drive,” Matthew Hole of Morgan said to TopGear.com. “And we’ve hopefully put as many features into the car that mean you want to do that all the time rather than some of the time.”

The Supersport uses a 335bhp BMW B58 six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and with a 0-60mph speed of 3.9s it’s plenty nippy and faster than the brand’s previous Plus Six model. There’s also options for a soft fold-back roof for enjoying the wind in your hair or a carbon fiber hardtop for those looking for more practical weather protection and improved rigidity, as well as new lightweight wheels with Michelin tires.

The big step up for the Supersport, though, is in terms of little practicalities for everyday life. There’s an electronically opening trunk with storage space behind the seats, and a wireless phone charger in the central console and a hands-free phone system. The classic Morgan touches are still there though, like ash wood uses for the frame for the bodywork and bold round headlines, plus of course the iconic shape.

The Supersport will cost around £100,000 ($130,000) for the base model with just a few hundred cars produced each year.

