New Audi models are getting a major Dolby sound upgrade

If you’re considering buying a new Audi you will want to read this, as there’s a major sound upgrade coming to a number of the auto maker’s models.

From July 2025, new Audi Q7, Q8, A8 and e-tron GT EV models will come with Dolby Atmos support. This immersive surround sound experience has been common place in movie theaters and home hi-fi systems for years, but it also appears in a number of cars.

While it’s not the first firm to introduce this tech, it’s a boost for future owners looking for a premium sound experience on the move. Audi joins a long line of manufacturers who have Dolby Atmos in select vehicles, including Cadillac, Mercedes‑Benz, Porsche, Rivian, Smart and Volvo.

While surround sound has existed in cars for some time, Atmos dials things up a notch by not only surrounding you with speakers front and back, left and right, but by also delivering sound from above, to create a cocoon of audio.

One of its majors use cases is creating a more immersive experience when watching movies, but this isn’t an option in Audi’s vehicles. Instead the Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System, which has been specially adapted to integrate Dolby Atmos Music, will provide you with premium music playback.

You’ll be able to listen to Atmos tracks via the Amazon Music, Audible and Tidal streaming services, with the ability to download their apps directly on Audi’s infotainment system for easy access.

Premium sound for premium models

While this is a welcome addition to Audi’s in-car entertainment setup, Atmos for now is only available in the firm’s most expensive vehicles.

You’ll need to make sure you have the Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system with 3D option selected, which isn’t included in the base-level trims of the Q7, Q8 and A8.

That means Audi’s two best selling cars in the US during 2024 – the Q5 and Q3 SUVs – are not getting the Atmos upgrade. At least, not for now.

Audi could look to bring Dolby Atmos to more models in the future – although we’ve had no word on whether this is being considered – so for now you’ll have to make do with the top-spec options.