Digital Trends
Cars

Nissan designers use HaptX VR gloves to shape future cars

Stephen Edelstein
By

If you want to design a car, you’ll need a lot of clay.

After the initial two-dimensional sketches, cars are traditionally brought to life in the form of full-size clay models. But Nissan is trying to find a high-tech way around that labor-intensive process. The Japanese automaker is using HaptX virtual reality gloves to let designers craft three-dimensional models without any clay.

Nissan and other automakers already use VR systems with handheld controllers that allow designers to “draw” in a virtual environment, or for company executives to view a finished design virtually. But HaptX claims its gloves give designers even more control over their virtual models.

Conventional VR systems allow designers to draw, but traditional clay models aren’t drawn, they’re sculpted. Using haptic feedback (hence the name HaptX), the gloves are designed to let users “feel” the models they’re working on. They can change the surfaces through touch, much like how a sculptor working with clay will shape the material to achieve a certain look.

It is vital for designers and executives to have a full-scale, three-dimensional model of a car. It lets everyone involved ensure that the design is right before anything is approved for production, and factories start bending metal. But clay models are expensive and labor intensive to make. Doing everything virtually eliminates that, and it allows people at different facilities to see the same car — even if they’re on opposite sides of the globe.

HaptX claims its gloves provide an added benefit. Instead of just looking at a virtual model, the gloves allow a user to grip the steering wheel or turn the volume knob, HaptX claims. That adds an extra level of realism, although it’s unclear how accurately the gloves will be able to account for different variables like the feel of different materials, and the action of switchgear.

Nissan has created virtual models of its Leaf electric car and IMs concept car, according to HaptX, but the automaker did not say whether the HaptX gloves were used in the initial designs of these vehicles. Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the IMs concept boasts an electric powertrain with a claimed 380-mile range and autonomous-driving capability.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How Volkswagen plans to make the electric ID Buggy concept a reality
Up Next

13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram
Volkswagen T Roc R
Cars

Volkswagen’s hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Volkswagen has released a hot-rodded SUV named T-Roc R. Based on the T-Roc, a sub-Tiguan model sold in Europe, it receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Golf R and tuned to make 300 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Honda E Prototype
Cars

The Honda E Prototype is the electric car Apple should have come out with

Honda will travel to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a close-to-production prototype that previews an adorable, city-friendly electric car. The E Prototype will offer about 124 miles of range, and its interior is a tech lover's dream…
Posted By Ronan Glon
watch volvo test its full size driverless bus in singapore autonomous
Cars

Volvo goes big, puts autonomous driving tech into a full-size bus

Forget self-driving cars, and even self-driving shuttles. Volvo put its autonomous vehicle technology into a full-size electric bus and has been testing it in Singapore. Check out the video to see it in action.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi’s Q4 E-Tron concept previews an electrifying, city-wise SUV

Audi has released more details about its Q4 E-Tron concept. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, the design study takes the form of an electric SUV with a muscular design and a tech-filled interior.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Jeep Renegade PHEV
Cars

Jeep’s smallest SUVs go the plug-in hybrid route for more efficient off-roading

The Jeep Renegade and Compass get plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Jeep claims this will not only improve gas mileage, but also make the pint-sized SUVs perform better off-road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mitsubishi Engelberg concept
Cars

Out of gas? Mitsubishi’s Engelberg Tourer concept can recharge with solar panels

The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept is a plug-in hybrid that comes with a set of solar panels for recharging its onboard battery pack. It can also serve as an emergency energy source during power outages.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Nissan IMQ concept
Cars

The Nissan IMQ concept can spawn a virtual passenger to keep you company

Nissan traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a concept car named IMQ. It's a high-tech hybrid with a Hot Wheels-like design, and clever driver-assistance features. It can also spawn a virtual passengers to keep motorists company.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota Supra GT4
Cars

This race-ready Toyota Supra concept is too cool not to go into production

Debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Toyota Supra GT4 concept previews a possible racing version of Toyota's resurrected Supra sports car. But Toyota hasn't committed to a production version yet.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda CX-30
Cars

Born a grown-up, Mazda’s elegant CX-30 crossover fills a narrow niche

Mazda traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce a crossover named CX-30 that slots between the CX-3 and the CX-5. The model fills a narrow niche created because consumers are increasingly ditching sedans for crossovers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata has a light show on its hood

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata goes in a bold new design direction, with LED streaks on its hood and sleeker bodywork all around. It starkly contrasts the current Sonata's conservative design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen ID Buggy
Cars

How Volkswagen plans to make the electric ID Buggy concept a reality

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy. The concept car is a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx, with an electric powertrain and state-of-the-art tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla v3 superchargers supercharging 1000 mph
Cars

Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers power a Model 3 at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour

Tesla introduced three developments for faster charging: No more power splitting at Superchargers, On-route Battery Warmup, and V3 Superchargers that can charge a Model 3 Long Range at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.
Posted By Bruce Brown
waymo laser bear honeycomb lidar in natural habitat
Cars

Waymo wants to sell lidar sensors, but not to self-driving car companies

Waymo wants to make deals for its Laser Bear Honeycomb lidar sensor. The self-driving car unit of Google's parent Alphabet aims to partner with companies that have non-automotive applications for the 3D perimeter sensor.
Posted By Bruce Brown