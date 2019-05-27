Share

If you can dream it, you can see it and even put it in your driveway — as long as you limit your dreams to one of three models. Porsche just lifted automobile manufacturer websites “build your own” car configuration tools to another level. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.

Customers and dreamers alike can configure their ideal Porsche vehicles with their desired options using the conventional Web Configurator on the automaker’s website. After fully configuring a car, users can upload the code from the Web Configurator into the app.

After loading their dream car in PARVA, users can view several dimensions for a closer look at technical details.

Porsche expects the full product line up will be integrated into PARVA by the end of 2019. For now, however, the AR app includes three cars, the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Cayenne Coupe, and the Mission E concept study. This fall the Taycan model will replace the Mission E in the app.

“With our new app, the configuration of a Porsche will be even more of a digital experience,” says Porsche marketing communications director Oliver Hoffmann, Director Marketing Communications. “Now, before making the purchase decision, everyone can virtually park their dream Porsche in their own driveway, marvel at it in their own living room, or show a photo-realistic version to their friends.”

The augmented reality app adds news dimensions to Porsche’s existing Web Configurator tool. The configuration workflow processes are enhanced and optimized for viewing in the AR. After a customer uploads the vehicle configuration codes to PARVA, additional changes such as paint color are still possible within the AR app. With their dream Porsche in AR, customers can then put the photorealistic vehicle in any setting.

With Porsche’s new app, customers will be able to visualize what their dream car would look like sitting in their garage, parked in front of their home, or at any favorite location.

Because anyone can use the Porsche dream car app with an AR-enabled smartphone, the next time someone in a bar wants to show you a picture of their new 911 Carrera S, parked in their driveway, take a closer look.

And while we’re at it, check out my Cayenne Turbo Coupe in our backyard and my wife’s 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet on the street curb in front of our house.