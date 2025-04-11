Tesla’s new Cybertruck trim goes low on price, high on range 

Tesla has just introduced the most affordable variant of its Cybertruck in the US market. Carrying a sticker price worth $69,990, and dipping down to $62,490 with the federal tax credit applied, the new “Long Range” rear-wheel drive (RWD) model is quite an interesting package, in both good and odd ways.

For starters, despite being the most affordable trim, it offers the highest per-charge mileage at 350 miles. The pricier All-Wheel Drive version delivers a range of 325 miles, while the top-of-the-line $99,990 Cyberbeast model can only muster 301 miles.

The pricing difference is pretty hefty, and coupled with the range advantage, many buyers would be inclined to pick up the new Long Range version. The wallet-friendly charm is definitely there, especially considering the fact that Tesla quietly removed the $60,990 entry-level model last year from its portfolio.

Read the fine line

Before you place an order, however, do keep in mind that the lowered asking price comes at a functional cost. For example, you lose the powered tonneau. The soft tonneau is now an add-on worth $750, but you at least get a promised 12 miles of extra range with it.

This is a single-motor ride, while the other two models currently on sale offer dual and triple-motor formats. As such, the acceleration figures have slowed down to 6.2 seconds, while the towing capacity has also been reduced to 7,500 lbs, down from 11,000 lbs compared to other configurations.

Tesla has, however, cut a few other corners that will make shoppers reconsider their Cybertruck purchase. The Long Range variant misses out on front ventilated seats, the dedicated 9.4-inch display for rear row passengers, and active noise cancellation on the audio gear.

Furthermore, the adaptive air suspension is gone on the new Cybertruck variant. The vault bed is also missing, alongside the L-tracks and the ride height adjustment facility. It seems Tesla is hawking the new Cybertruck variant more like an upsell nudge for the pricier models.

In case you are eyeing alternatives, the 2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali are worth checking out.