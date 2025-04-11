 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Tesla’s new Cybertruck trim goes low on price, high on range 

By
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla

Tesla has just introduced the most affordable variant of its Cybertruck in the US market. Carrying a sticker price worth $69,990, and dipping down to $62,490 with the federal tax credit applied, the new “Long Range” rear-wheel drive (RWD) model is quite an interesting package, in both good and odd ways. 

For starters, despite being the most affordable trim, it offers the highest per-charge mileage at 350 miles. The pricier All-Wheel Drive version delivers a range of 325 miles, while the top-of-the-line $99,990 Cyberbeast model can only muster 301 miles. 

Recommended Videos

The pricing difference is pretty hefty, and coupled with the range advantage, many buyers would be inclined to pick up the new Long Range version. The wallet-friendly charm is definitely there, especially considering the fact that Tesla quietly removed the $60,990 entry-level model last year from its portfolio. 

Related

Read the fine line

Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla

Before you place an order, however, do keep in mind that the lowered asking price comes at a functional cost. For example, you lose the powered tonneau. The soft tonneau is now an add-on worth $750, but you at least get a promised 12 miles of extra range with it. 

This is a single-motor ride, while the other two models currently on sale offer dual and triple-motor formats. As such, the acceleration figures have slowed down to 6.2 seconds, while the towing capacity has also been reduced to 7,500 lbs, down from 11,000 lbs compared to other configurations. 

Tesla has, however, cut a few other corners that will make shoppers reconsider their Cybertruck purchase. The Long Range variant misses out on front ventilated seats, the dedicated 9.4-inch display for rear row passengers, and active noise cancellation on the audio gear. 

Furthermore, the adaptive air suspension is gone on the new Cybertruck variant. The vault bed is also missing, alongside the L-tracks and the ride height adjustment facility. It seems Tesla is hawking the new Cybertruck variant more like an upsell nudge for the pricier models. 

In case you are eyeing alternatives, the 2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali are worth checking out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Tesla recalls Cybertruck to fix two more issues
A Tesla Cybertruck throws red dust in a press photo.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

Two more issues have emerged with Tesla’s new Cybertruck pickup, causing the automaker to issue two recalls on Tuesday.

Read more
Tesla has teased three new cars — but what are they?
Tesla Roadster

Tesla is expanding its lineup. We've known for some time that Tesla has been working on two new models, but at a recent shareholders meeting, CEO Elon Musk showed off a slide that showed three cars under a white sheet -- suggesting that there are actually three new Tesla vehicles in the pipeline. The new models will expand its consumer lineup to eight cars -- which will hopefully mean that the company offers something for everyone.

But what are those new vehicles? Of course, there's still a lot we don't know about the new Tesla models. However, Tesla itself has offered some information --- and plenty of rumors have also surfaced about what the company is potentially working on.

Read more
A new Cybertruck issue reportedly delays deliveries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

Tesla’s Cybertruck is suffering an issue that’s reportedly prompted the automaker to suspend deliveries of the new pickup for about a week while the matter is resolved.

Read more