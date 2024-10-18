 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali is $10K cheaper than the 2024 model

By
GMC Sierra EV
GMC

Electric trucks have a bit of a pricing problem, but it looks like truck manufacturers are aware of the issue. In fact, one of the newest electric truck options out there is getting a price cut. The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali is an impressive $10,000 cheaper than the 2024 model before it. That’s without cutting features — in fact, the 2025 model has a higher range than the 2024 model did.

To be clear, the price cut certainly doesn’t make the Sierra EV cheap. Even with the price cut factored in, the truck still starts at an ultra-high $91,995. That’s far more expensive than the Rivian R1T and on par with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck. Here’s a look at what’s on offer with the new truck.

Recommended Videos

Design

GMC Sierra EV
GMC

The GMC Sierra EV Denali is built for those who like a slightly more traditional look to their electric trucks, at least compared to the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1S. The electric version of the truck offers a very similar design to the non-electric version, with headlights that follow the corners of the front and a large GMC logo in the middle. The big wheels and hood sculpting help give the truck a sporty look. While it’s not quite as unique as the Cybertruck, it still looks modern and stylish.

Related

Interior and tech

The interior of the truck looks great too — and it’s a major differentiating factor. It’s built for luxury, and has premium stitched leather upholstery and a large display in the middle for infotainment. That display follows Ford’s lead with its physical volume knob interrupting the screen. It’s all coupled with modern-looking wood panels and premium leather throughout.

GMC Sierra EV Interior
GMC

The Sierra EV comes with GMC’s infotainment system, which is based on Android Automotive. Unfortunately, you can’t use it with CarPlay or Android Auto, so you’ll have to stick with the built-in infotainment for navigation and audio. Along with that large 16.8-inch infotainment display, the vehicle also has an 11-inch digital gauge cluster.

Performance

The Sierra EV Denali, which is the base model of the Sierra EV for 2025, comes standard with a dual-motor electric powertrain that offers all-wheel drive and delivers 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. It also has air suspension, along with the Crab Walk feature made famous by the Hummer EV, which can turn all four wheels in the same direction to allow the truck to drive diagonally for more precise parking.

GMC Sierra EV Front
GMC

It’ll be able to tow heavy loads as well, supporting up to 10,500 pounds. Keep in mind that towing heavy loads in an electric truck will dramatically reduce the range offered by the vehicle, though.

Range and charging

The Sierra EV Denali is no slouch, though. The base model of the vehicle offers an impressive 390 miles of range, which is higher than the vast majority of electric vehicles out there. You can also pay for a max range version that raises the price to $100,495 and gives the truck a huge 460 miles of range.

GMC Sierra EV Side
GMC

It very quick too. It supports a charging rate of up to 350 kilowatts, which means it’ll work with the fastest charging stations available right now. According to GMC, charging at that speed will give the truck an impressive 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

Price and availability

To be clear, the GMC Sierra EV isn’t cheap by any means, but GMC does plan on introducing two new trims in early 2025 that will be cheaper, which should help. We don’t yet know exactly how much these Sierra EV Elevation and Sierra EV AT4 models will cost or exactly when they’ll be released.

In the meantime, if you’re willing to pay the money required for the current versions of the GMC Sierra EV, you’ll be able to do so soon, as the Sierra EV Denali is currently being shipped to dealers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian de Looper is a long-time freelance writer who has covered every facet of the consumer tech and electric vehicle…
Everything we know about the Tesla Cybercab
Tesla Cybercab at night

After years of rumors and hype, Tesla has finally unveiled its plans for the future of autonomous driving in the form of the new Tesla Cybercab. The Cybercab is the company's end goal for self-driving tech, essentially serving as a vehicle that's completely autonomous to the point that it doesn't even have a steering wheel. The car was finally shown off at Tesla's "We, Robot" event on October 10 and gives a look at what Tesla thinks is the future of transportation.

At the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave us a ton of details about the vehicle itself and what Tesla hopes to achieve with it. There's still plenty we don't know about the Tesla Cybercab, but here's a look at everything that we do know.
Exterior design
The design of the vehicle is perhaps less surprising than you might assume. It looks kind of like a crossover between the Cybertruck and the Model 3, offering long light bars on the front and rear and a futuristic overall look, but in the shape of something that at least kind of resembles a typical car. Like the Model 3 and Model Y, it has a curved roofline along the top, but unlike those cars, it terminates in a flat rear similar to that of the cismCybertruck.

Read more
Karma’s EVs are getting a Master & Dynamic audio upgrade
Karma Kaveya featuring Master & Dynamic sound.

Karma Automotive has partnered with Master & Dynamic (M&D) to bring the New York City-based boutique audio company's sound to two of its electric vehicles. It's the first time that M&D has designed an in-cabin sound system. It says it will also design a selection of "sound tools" exclusively for Karma, including wireless headphones.

The Karma cars in question are Karma’s third-gen Karma Revero, set to begin deliveries later in 2024, and the upcoming $300,000 Karma Kaveya super-coupe. In the meantime, owners of existing Karma Reveros can enjoy Tune, an over-the-air audio upgrade for the Karma Revero sport sedan. According to M&D, Tune lets drivers seamlessly download a proprietary equalization package that "enhances the in-vehicle audio experience with Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound."

Read more
How Lenovo Is Powering Formula 1®— the world’s most technologically advanced sport
raceway

Formula 1® is one of the most advanced sports in the world, known for pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, aerodynamics, and data analysis. Not only are cars constructed with cutting-edge materials using advanced aerodynamic research, they’re also outfitted with hundreds of sensors that provide live data to the drivers’ teams. Tire wear, road conditions, fuel consumption, competitors’ performance—every factor affects the delicate performance of what’s essentially a land rocket in terms of speed, power, acceleration, and danger. With race speeds regularly topping 200 miles per hour, there’s not a lot of room for error.
Behind the scenes, Lenovo is playing a crucial role, providing the technology that helps fuel F1 operations and elevate the experience for drivers, teams, and fans alike. Since 2022, Lenovo has been an Official Partner of Formula 1, and their technology—including through their subsidiary Motorola—lives at the heart of Formula 1 teams. Perhaps most compellingly, the company’s technology is employed to deliver real-time graphics from the track to F1 fans, allowing them unparalleled access to a race’s most pivotal moments.
“The sport’s DNA and values provide a perfect match with industry-leading technology companies like Lenovo, who are focused on transforming how we live, work, and learn through technology innovation,” says Gerald Youngblood, the general manager of SMB sales and previous CMO of Lenovo North America. “Formula 1 and Lenovo share a wide range of values: passion, performance, innovation, premium quality, and customer-centricity, as well as a shared commitment to foster sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and education of the next generation of talent.”
Digital Trends sat down with Youngblood to learn more about the technology that Lenovo is arming F1 with—and how it’s enhancing the fan experience and helping pave the way for the future of automotive racing.
When I’m watching a race and I see those supercars speeding around the track, what role does Lenovo play there? How is it helping to advance the race and the global fan experience?
There are a number of ways that technology is being used at F1. Our technology—including consumer and commercial laptop and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, and Motorola smartphones—supports everyone from executives to track-side operational engineers. Over 600 employees are benefitting from Lenovo devices.
For example, some members of the F1 team are also testing and piloting Lenovo’s latest AI PCs to explore further enhancing the organization’s productivity, creativity and collaboration.
Our High-Performance Computing (HPC) and server solutions are helping the company create engaging, customized content, ultimately elevating the fan experience.
F1 leverages Lenovo edge computing solutions to do on-premise data collection, improve data storage at events, and create better, more engaging content for its fans.
The F1 broadcast team processes live feeds to make split-second decisions, and Lenovo technology provides the team with critical computing power to aid in the creation of high-quality content at pace in two ways. First, high-performance computer hardware solutions are used both for video applications, such as graphics and editing, and supporting on-premises broadcast solutions. Second, high-performance server solutions are leveraged for video transmission applications and for general broadcast command and control applications.

What are the specific Lenovo devices being used by Formula 1?
F1 employees have access to the best that Lenovo has to offer, including laptops and desktop devices, monitors, tablets, Motorola smartphones, and workstations—and they are even piloting and testing the latest AI PCs. That includes the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad P14s, ThinkStation P360 Ultra, Lenovo Tab P11, and Motorola RAZR 40 ultra. F1 also takes advantage of services like LenovoCare, Asset Recovery Services, CO2 Offset, and our ThinkSystem Servers.
This really is an innovative idea, especially with Lenovo ARS helping to offset costs. Did Lenovo design or upgrade any technologies for this purpose, or was it more about adapting existing solutions?
Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service is available to any of our customers. It helps F1 develop and implement a sustainable disposal strategy for technology hardware. By utilizing ARS, F1 is able to offset some of the cost of refreshing technology, as well as enhance security through secure and reliable data destruction. Additionally, the initiative furthers the organization’s sustainability goals by recycling technology in a more socially and environmentally responsible way.
Can you speak a little more about how this partnership allows Lenovo to future-proof F1 technologies and experiences?
In the highly competitive world of motorsports, technology plays an increasingly crucial role, helping companies not only to achieve unprecedented on-track performance, but also to better manage operations in dynamic and challenging environments—not to mention constantly evolve and enhance the fan experience. F1’s partnership with Lenovo is vital to ensure that the sport has access to the best and latest technology, and to guarantee that F1 is set up for success.
* * *
Partnerships between sports and tech companies are increasingly crucial in a world where more and more fans are tuning in around the world. As the stakes of the game get higher, technological innovation can help organizations achieve their goals in sustainability, performance, and enhancing the fan experience. “Technology is a key tool in hitting F1’s targets, as sustainable technology is at the forefront in their minds when they look for systems and solutions,” says Youngblood. “We believe in the importance of supporting the motorsport in their innovation and transformation to a more sustainable future.”
Learn More

Read more