Electric trucks have a bit of a pricing problem, but it looks like truck manufacturers are aware of the issue. In fact, one of the newest electric truck options out there is getting a price cut. The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali is an impressive $10,000 cheaper than the 2024 model before it. That’s without cutting features — in fact, the 2025 model has a higher range than the 2024 model did.

To be clear, the price cut certainly doesn’t make the Sierra EV cheap. Even with the price cut factored in, the truck still starts at an ultra-high $91,995. That’s far more expensive than the Rivian R1T and on par with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck. Here’s a look at what’s on offer with the new truck.

Recommended Videos

Design

The GMC Sierra EV Denali is built for those who like a slightly more traditional look to their electric trucks, at least compared to the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1S. The electric version of the truck offers a very similar design to the non-electric version, with headlights that follow the corners of the front and a large GMC logo in the middle. The big wheels and hood sculpting help give the truck a sporty look. While it’s not quite as unique as the Cybertruck, it still looks modern and stylish.

Interior and tech

The interior of the truck looks great too — and it’s a major differentiating factor. It’s built for luxury, and has premium stitched leather upholstery and a large display in the middle for infotainment. That display follows Ford’s lead with its physical volume knob interrupting the screen. It’s all coupled with modern-looking wood panels and premium leather throughout.

The Sierra EV comes with GMC’s infotainment system, which is based on Android Automotive. Unfortunately, you can’t use it with CarPlay or Android Auto, so you’ll have to stick with the built-in infotainment for navigation and audio. Along with that large 16.8-inch infotainment display, the vehicle also has an 11-inch digital gauge cluster.

Performance

The Sierra EV Denali, which is the base model of the Sierra EV for 2025, comes standard with a dual-motor electric powertrain that offers all-wheel drive and delivers 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. It also has air suspension, along with the Crab Walk feature made famous by the Hummer EV, which can turn all four wheels in the same direction to allow the truck to drive diagonally for more precise parking.

It’ll be able to tow heavy loads as well, supporting up to 10,500 pounds. Keep in mind that towing heavy loads in an electric truck will dramatically reduce the range offered by the vehicle, though.

Range and charging

The Sierra EV Denali is no slouch, though. The base model of the vehicle offers an impressive 390 miles of range, which is higher than the vast majority of electric vehicles out there. You can also pay for a max range version that raises the price to $100,495 and gives the truck a huge 460 miles of range.

It very quick too. It supports a charging rate of up to 350 kilowatts, which means it’ll work with the fastest charging stations available right now. According to GMC, charging at that speed will give the truck an impressive 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

Price and availability

To be clear, the GMC Sierra EV isn’t cheap by any means, but GMC does plan on introducing two new trims in early 2025 that will be cheaper, which should help. We don’t yet know exactly how much these Sierra EV Elevation and Sierra EV AT4 models will cost or exactly when they’ll be released.

In the meantime, if you’re willing to pay the money required for the current versions of the GMC Sierra EV, you’ll be able to do so soon, as the Sierra EV Denali is currently being shipped to dealers.