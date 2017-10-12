Tesla Model X safety issue prompts recall of thousands of vehicles

Why it matters to you If you have one of the affected cars and haven't heard from Tesla, contact the company to get your Model X checked over.

If you’re driving a Tesla Model X, you might need to have it checked out. The company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Model X electric SUVs to fix a fault with its back seats.

Tesla said it believes only around 3 percent of the 11,000 recalled vehicles have the problem, which prevents the seat from properly locking into place from a reclined position, leaving passengers vulnerable in the event of an accident.

The global recall, which the company announced on Thursday, involves Model X SUVs with second-row, fold-flat seats that were manufactured between October 28, 2016, and August 16, 2017.

Tesla said that while the Model X received excellent ratings in independent safety tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, recent internal testing showed that “a small number of cables in the second-row fold-flat seats … may need to be adjusted.”

If the seat fails to lock in place when it’s adjusted from a reclined position, it could slip forward in a collision, increasing the risk of injury to not only the person in the seat, but also anyone sitting in front of them.

No accidents reported

The company was keen to point out that up to now it has not received any reports of issues or accidents regarding the problem, but has nevertheless decided to take proactive action to protect the safety of those riding in the SUV.

The good news is that the fix can be made in as little as 10 minutes, and Tesla will be using its mobile repair service to get the job done. Owners of the all-electric, long-range Model X also have the option to take their vehicle to a Tesla service center if it’s more convenient.

The California-owned company started contacting affected customers this week, and is encouraging them to make an appointment to have their car checked over.

It’s not the first time Tesla has had to issue a recall of the Model X over problems with the seats. In April, 2016, the company called in more than 2,500 Model X vehicles manufactured prior to March of the same year after the discovery of a similar stability-related safety issue.