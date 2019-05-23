Digital Trends
Cars

Texas awaits one signature to put a statewide stop to red light cameras

Bruce Brown
By

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs state House Bill 1631 into law, he will bring a halt to red light cameras in the state. Because Abbott campaigned against the technology when he ran for office, Texans assume his signature on the bill is a done deal, according to the Dallas News.

The state Senate approved Texas House Bill 1631 prohibiting photographic traffic signal enforcement systems. The deciding vote on the law was 23 to 8.

The central issue in the bill’s passage is the technology’s presumption of guilt. According to Texas Senator Bob Hall, the bill’s sponsor, “Red light cameras violate the right to due process by creating a presumption that the registered owner of the car committed a violation.”

Red light camera (RLC) sensors detect cars that run or speed through red lights. The cameras capture photos of offending vehicle license plates and the system levies fines automatically. The traffic cams detect, decide, and sentence without human intervention. When vehicle owners receive the fines in the mail, that’s often the first notice they have that a crime was committed – whether or not they were driving at the time.

But what about public safety, the original reason for installing RLCs? Do photographic enforcement systems make streets safer?

A 2017 study of traffic cam safety benefits at the Northwestern University Transportation Center reported mixed results. The study found that with red light camera systems in place, the number of angle crashes dropped 19%, but the incidence of rear-end crashes increased by 14%. The net result isn’t a 5% difference. Rear-enders without traffic cams were less frequent than T-bone type accidents. So there are fewer accidents with fewer injuries and lower financial damage with red light cameras.

Damage and injuries from rear-end crashes are less severe than with angle crashes. The Northwestern study concluded, “Quantitative studies conducted in this project demonstrate significant safety benefits of the current RLC program.”

And then there’s the whole issue of money. Controversy about the revenues from red light camera systems assuming greater importance than safety has raged for years. From 2007 to 2010, Texas cities reaped more than $100 million from RLC fines. In 2018, Dallas — a city that famously supports RLCs — took in $5.8 million from the penalties, the Dallas News reports. Dallas splits the proceeds 50-50 between the city and Texas hospital trauma centers.

Even if, or more likely when, Governor Abbott signs House Bill 1631, however, that doesn’t mean red light cameras will disappear from Texas cities overnight, or even within a year. An amendment passed with the bill allows municipalities to continue to use photographic traffic enforcement systems until contracts signed as of May 5, 2019, expire. In 2017, Dallas extended its RLC contract until 2024, Texas TV NBC-DFW reports.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
chevy requires seat belts for teens chevrolet traverse buckle 2 drive teen driver technology
Cars

Seat belts will be required in Chevrolet’s new Teen Driver Mode

Seat belts are a simple technology, yet teens are terrible at wearing them. To curb this tendency, Chevy has announced a new safety feature for its Teen Driver Mode that prevents the car from leaving Park if seat belts are not engaged.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential station wall mounted
Cars

Alexa and Google Home-compatible JuicePlan simplifies EV charging at home

JuicePlan, eMotorWerks' new residential electric vehicle level 2 charging service subscription plan that simplifies EV home charger selection and installation, is now available in parts of California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Many Uber and Lyft vehicles have open safety recalls, report says

A Consumer Reports survey of roughly 94,000 cars registered with Uber and Lyft in New York City and Seattle found that many had open safety recalls. The rate of open recalls was similar to that of personal cars, however.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Cars

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport uses cameras to spot off-road obstacles

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a host of new tech features, including a camera system that shows what's underneath the car. It also gets a mild-hybrid powertrain to improve gas mileage.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Uber vs. Lyft
Mobile

Lyft’s new safety features include an in-app 911 panic button

In an effort to improve the safety of its ridesharing service, Lyft is rolling out several new safety measures that include an in-app panic button so riders can quickly and easily make an emergency call.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tusimple autonomous trucks truck right angle
Cars

USPS taps self-driving big rigs to move mail between cities

The United States Postal Service is teaming up with autonomous-truck company TuSimple for a trial using its self-driving big rigs to transport mail between depots in Arizona and Texas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
Product Review

The segment-bending 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an SUV in a track suit

For the 2020 model year, Porsche is expanding the third-generation Cayenne lineup with a more stylish Coupe-badged model. It's lower than a regular Cayenne, a little bit wider, and it wears a more muscular design.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Limebike Escooter
Cars

Cover your risky riding with Voom’s A.I.-driven insurance for e-rides and drones

Voom wants to protect your assets. An outgrowth of drone insurance provider Skywatch, Voom covers user risks for short-term mobility platforms. Without insurance, an hour riding an e-scooter or piloting a drone could end in financial ruin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Cars

Weighing the risks: The most dangerous cars, trucks, and SUVs in the U.S.

Larger passenger cars are safer than smaller cars, reports iSeeCars. In its analysis of the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) annual report, the fatal accident rate for passenger cars decreases as their size increases.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'
Cars

Live out your 007 fantasy with this special edition Aston DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin is releasing a limited-edition DBS Superleggera inspired by the James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Superleggera's ancestor was 007's car in that movie.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup lets you see through trailers — sort of

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck gets a handful of updates for the new model year, including a transparent trailer camera system and a big boost in maximum towing capacity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla model s
Cars

Insiders claim the Tesla Model S nearly became the long-rumored Apple car

Apple offered to buy Tesla in 2013, according to an analyst who spoke to people familiar with the talks. Apple made Tesla a great offer, but the deal fell through when Elon Musk refused to step away from the company he helped found.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 hyundai tucson ultimate awd review tuscon first drive feat
Product Review

Hyundai’s luxurious Tucson suffocates you with more – in a good way

The refreshed 2019 Hyundai Tucson may be one of the more affordable compact SUVs on the market, but there are more safety features than before as standard, as well as a hint of luxury.
Posted By Joel Patel
2020 BMW X7 M50i
Cars

Parents will never miss soccer practice with BMW’s new 523-horsepower SUVs

BMW is launching M Performance versions of its biggest SUVs, the X5 and X7. While not full-on M models, they do pack 523-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engines, allowing both SUVs to sprint from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein