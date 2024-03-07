 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The Rivian R2 SUV is up for preorder for only $45,000

Christian de Looper
By
Rivian R2
Rivian

You can now get a Rivian without spending more than $70,000. After months of rumors and leaks, Rivian has finally taken the wraps off of the Rivian R2, its newest SUV, and the first to be built on the new Rivian R2 platform. The R2 is built to be Rivian’s “Model 3 moment,” or its attempt to build a car that’s more accessible to the general public and thus could be sold at a much higher volume than the R1S or R1T ever were.

The R2 certainly cuts some corners to achieve the lower price point, but it actually still has a lot going for it — especially as an electric SUV in this price range. It goes up against the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6, but it’s much more of an SUV than a crossover-sized car and should appeal to those who want something larger and with Rivian’s design sensibility.

Recommended Videos

It’s not quite as large as the R1S, though. The car only has room for five seats, instead of seven, like on the R1S — so larger families still might want to consider shelling out for the larger SUV or going for an alternative like the Kia EV9.

Related

As an electric car, the R2 is highly competitive. There are three drivetrain configurations: a single-motor rear-wheel drive model, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration, and a tri-motor all-wheel drive configuration. All of the models can deliver over 300 miles of range, so you won’t necessarily suffer too much by buying a lower-end model.

As you might expect from a Rivian, the car has some neat touches that aren’t all that common. Notably, the car’s rear window can fold down for a more open-air experience and to load things into the trunk more easily without opening the trunk. Not only can the second-row seats fold down, but the first-row seats can fold down, too, meaning that the car can be used more easily for camping situations with something like an air mattress.

The car is packed with cameras and sensors. There are 11 cameras and five radars dotted around the car, and Rivian says that this allows the car to self-drive on the highway — including allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road.

The starting price of the Rivian R2 is even lower than leaks suggested. The car starts at $45,000 and is available for reservations now. As expected, deliveries will begin in the first half of 2026.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
2021 Tesla Cybertruck vs. 2021 Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T in the city

Only two trucks in the whole world allow drivers to have the convenience of a truck bed while having zero emissions: The 2021 Tesla Cybertruck and the 2021 Rivian R1T. While the Cybertruck baffles many with its awkward looks, it does allow drivers to meet their environmental goals while still lugging something around in the back.

The Rivian R1T boasts some incredible speed, and the company is open about what they’re putting under the hood. So, if you’re interested in this next generation of automobiles, keep reading to discover all the features. Keep in mind that neither model is in production, so the comparison is purely hypothetical, and the specifications listed below could very well change in the coming months and years.
Design and technology

Read more
Rivian R1T electric pickup to roll out June 2021 as Illinois factory sets up
rivian r1t electric pickup truck mb 4

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck will start rolling out to customers in June 2021, with the R1S electric SUV to follow a couple of months later in August 2021.

Rivian revealed when the deliveries for the two electric vehicles will start in an email sent to prospective customers, TechCrunch reported, with the dates confirmed to Digital Trends by a company spokesperson. The email was the first to provide a specific window for the release of the R1T and R1S, for which production was supposed to start this year but was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more
Ford’s plan for Rivian-powered, electric Lincoln SUV canceled due to coronavirus
Rivian R1S on the road

Ford’s plan to add an all-electric Rivian-powered SUV to its Lincoln model lineup has reportedly been canceled due to the coronavirus. 

The companies announced the decision to cancel the car’s production on Tuesday, April 28, Automotive News first reported. The electric SUV was supposed to be ready for release by 2022. 

Read more