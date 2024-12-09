 Skip to main content
This tiny electric truck could be the most affordable yet

By
Electric trucks are becoming more common, as we’ve seen an increase from the two or three models that were available a year ago. But they’re still not cheap, and still all pretty large. So what do you do if you want an electric truck that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Well, the Telo MT1 might be for you.

To be clear, the MT1 certainly won’t be for everyone. Its look is … unique, and it’s not as powerful as some of its more expensive competition. But, there is a benefit to the new truck — it will apparently start at only $41,000.

Telo itself is actually a Silicon Valley startup — and it announced its truck earlier this year. At the time, the goal was to build something the size of a Mini, but with the bed size of a Hummer. Since then, it has built a configurator for the vehicle, revealing its ultra-low starting price. Not only that, but it’s now collecting pre-orders, at $152 each.

The truck itself will be 152 inches long, which is pretty small — and indeed around the length of a Mini. To hit that smaller size, it’s likely that interior space will be a little limited. We don’t yet know much about the interior design and software experience on offer from the truck, but we’ll likely find out at some point in the next year.

It does have a few different variations though. The base model of the truck will come with a single 300 horsepower motor, however there’s an option for a 500hp dual motor setup. The base truck has a “standard” battery that will give it 260 miles of range, however there’s a larger long-range battery that will up the range to over 350 miles.

Of course, you’ll also have to be OK with the design of the truck, and not everyone will be. It doesn’t look terrible, but it has a toyish build to it. Thankfully, it does have two rows of seats, and comes in a range of colors.

It’s important to note that truck isn’t actually on sale just yet, and like any electric vehicle startup, there’s no guarantee that it will ever ship. Telo says that it’s on track to begin customer deliveries of the MT1 by the end of 2025.

