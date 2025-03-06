Volkswagen is pursuing the elusive entry-level EV with its ID. EVERY1 concept car

Volkswagen is hoping to bring electric vehicles to the masses with its super affordable new EV concept. The ID. EVERY1 car will launch in Europe for just €20,000 (around $21,500) and could become the go-to entry-level vehicle for customers interested in EVs.

The small four-door hatchback was revealed as a concept car, with the production model set for a launch in 2027. The EVERY1 will join another affordable model, the ID 2all, which will be launched next year for €25,000 ($27,000), and Volkswagen promises there will be up to nine new models revealed by 2027.

“The ID. EVERY1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, in a statement.

Volkswagen has been facing a major slump in sales in recent years, particularly in Europe and China. But if it were able to offer the elusive affordable EV, that could change as drivers in Europe look with increasing interest at EVs. Whether the ID EVERY1 will be available in the US, however, remains an open question.

The ID. EVERY1 will likely use Rivian software, with its vehicle architecture being given a nod although not specifically named by VW. TechCrunch reports that Volkswagen sources confirmed the use of Rivian architecture, as part of a $5.8 billion joint venture between the two companies that was announced last year.

As for the vehicle’s design and styling, it is intended to be fun and appealing, with soft curves on its boxy shape and a wide rear. “Our ambition was to create something bold yet accessible,” said Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt.

“The ID. EVERY1 has a self-assured appearance but remains likeable – thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the ‘smiling’ rear. These design elements make it more than just a car: they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”