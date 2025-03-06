 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Volkswagen is pursuing the elusive entry-level EV with its ID. EVERY1 concept car

By
Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 concept car
Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen is hoping to bring electric vehicles to the masses with its super affordable new EV concept. The ID. EVERY1 car will launch in Europe for just €20,000 (around $21,500) and could become the go-to entry-level vehicle for customers interested in EVs.

The small four-door hatchback was revealed as a concept car, with the production model  set for a launch in 2027. The EVERY1 will join another affordable model, the ID 2all, which will be launched next year for €25,000 ($27,000), and Volkswagen promises there will be up to nine new models revealed by 2027.

Recommended Videos

“The ID. EVERY1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, in a statement.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Volkswagen has been facing a major slump in sales in recent years, particularly in Europe and China. But if it were able to offer the elusive affordable EV, that could change as drivers in Europe look with increasing interest at EVs. Whether the ID EVERY1 will be available in the US, however, remains an open question.

The ID. EVERY1 will likely use Rivian software, with its vehicle architecture being given a nod although not specifically named by VW. TechCrunch reports that Volkswagen sources confirmed the use of Rivian architecture, as part of a $5.8 billion joint venture between the two companies that was announced last year.

As for the vehicle’s design and styling, it is intended to be fun and appealing, with soft curves on its boxy shape and a wide rear. “Our ambition was to create something bold yet accessible,” said Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt.

“The ID. EVERY1 has a self-assured appearance but remains likeable – thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the ‘smiling’ rear. These design elements make it more than just a car: they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Can EVs off-road? We punished the VW ID.4 to find out
Volkswagen ID.4 and Beetle in the desert

An ominous thud startles me as the ID.4 hits the dry desert earth, kicking up a plume of silky dust ahead of another whoop-dee-doo. I brace for a front-end scrape that doesn’t happen and I remind myself as I depress the accelerator, if this EV survived the punishing NORRA Mexican 1000, it can certainly handle whatever I can dish out.

I’m at the Soggy Dry Lake off-road recreation area an hour north of Palm Springs, California, and in my mind, I’m pummeling an EV beyond its capabilities. But I’m not. I’m here because Volkswagen has offered up two specially modified ID.4s and a 1969 Beetle for me to drive around the desert to prove that EVs are capable off-roaders -- and that Baja Beetles are still great but also unwieldy compared to today’s offerings. All three vehicles readily handle the rough terrain and pounds of dust that fly off the desert floor in their wake. As far as I can tell, the vehicles are not in the least bothered by my driving or my concerns.

Read more
Volkswagen’s electric ID.Life concept car doubles as a gaming console
Volkswagen ID.Life

One major issue continues to stand in the way of electric cars: Cost. They tend to be more expensive than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles. Volkswagen plans to make EVs relatively affordable in the not-too-distant future, and it unveiled a small, city-friendly concept called ID.Life at this week's 2021 Munich auto show to illustrate what it has in store.

Volkswagen is thinking small: The ID.Life measures 161.6 inches from bumper to bumper, 72.6 inches wide, and 63 inches tall. Put another way, it's a couple of inches longer and narrower than a Hyundai Venue. It's characterized by a pure, simple exterior design and a silhouette that blurs the line between a hatchback and a crossover. Users can remove the roof panel — the design of which can be personalized — to transform the ID.Life into a quasi-convertible.

Read more
Argo AI puts a high-tech spin on Volkswagen’s retro ID.Buzz van
volkswagen unveils argo ai powered id buzz ad electric van

Volkswagen is leveraging its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Argo AI to build an autonomous version of the ID.Buzz, an electric van with a heritage-laced design that will make its debut in the coming years. Unveiled at this week's 2021 Munich auto show, the prototype is fitted with an armada of cameras, as well as lidar and radar sensors.
It doesn't take a well-trained eye to tell that the ID.Buzz AD is autonomous. Its hardware suite is clearly visible: Argo AI's proprietary lidar is notably mounted on the van's roof, where it's perfectly positioned to scope out the road ahead. Bryan Salesky, Argo AI's founder and CEO, said the lidar can detect objects up to 1,300 feet away.

Building a van capable of driving itself in a controlled environment is relatively easy. Deploying it in real-life conditions, where it will encounter construction, dogs, and pedestrians, is far more difficult. Salesky warned that improvements in autonomous technology will be gradual -- there's not going to be a big boom -- but he pointed out that modernizing the infrastructure will play a significant role in helping driverless cars reduce traffic in big cities.

Read more