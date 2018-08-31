Digital Trends
Phone Reviews

ZTE Axon 9 Pro hands-on review

ZTE aims to bounce back with the Axon 9 Pro flagship smartphone

1 of 7
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
It’s good to see ZTE getting back on track, and the Axon 9 Pro is a beast in the specs department, but there are flaws here.
It’s good to see ZTE getting back on track, and the Axon 9 Pro is a beast in the specs department, but there are flaws here.
It’s good to see ZTE getting back on track, and the Axon 9 Pro is a beast in the specs department, but there are flaws here.

Highs

  • Great 6.2-inch OLED
  • Dual lens camera
  • Big battery

Lows

  • Derivative design
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
Simon Hill
By
Research Center: ZTE Axon 9 Pro

It has been a very tough year for Chinese telecommunications giant and smartphone manufacturer ZTE. We’re not going to rehash the specifics of the ZTE ban, suffice to say that it’s back in business now and keen to herald its return with a brand new flagship smartphone boasting high-end specs. Though it’s unlikely to ever land stateside, the Axon 9 Pro will be released across Europe after its unveiling at IFA in Berlin.

Derivative Design

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro isn’t going to win any prizes for originality. It joins the long list of Android phones that have adopted a notch in the top of the display, despite still having a chunky bezel at the bottom. Flip it over and you’ll find a dual-lens camera module at the top left, much like a certain Apple device we know.

It’s a familiar glass sandwich design with a metal frame, but it feels lightweight and comfortable in hand. The finish is described as 2.5D hardened glass on the front and 3D tempered glass on the back – a case is definitely advisable. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

You’ll find the volume rocker and power button on the right spine and there’s a USB-C port on the bottom edge. There’s no audio jack here, so it’s an adapter or Bluetooth for headphones.

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro isn’t going to win any prizes for originality.

The star of the show is the 6.21-inch OLED display. It has a respectable 2,248 x 1,080 resolution, which is plenty sharp, as well as an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It’s a big display and it looked good during our short time with it, but ZTE was keen to talk up a feature called Axon Vision. It’s a chip that improves the screen’s color accuracy. The chip is also capable of processing up to 500 megapixels every second, so it can smooth out lower frame rates to reduce blur, upscaling from 24 frames-per-second to 60 fps.

We watched a few videos that showed off the HDR and a split-screen comparison of the color and processing improvements. The difference is clear to see, with standard unprocessed content appearing a bit washed out and fast movement causing blurring. The colors in the processed video really popped and it was blur and judder-free. This upscaling works for games as well as movies, so it will be ideal for first-person shooter fans or racing game junkies.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro Compared To
moto e5 plus hands on review 9
Moto E5 Plus
LG V30 product image
LG V30
htc u11 htcu11 prod
HTC U11
samsung galaxy s6 edge press image
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
yotaphone 2
YotaPhone 2
sony xperia z3
Sony Xperia Z3
htc one remix press
HTC One Remix
hands on huawei ascend mate 2 4g
Huawei Ascend Mate 2
lg g flex review press
LG G Flex
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
HTC One S
samsung-galaxy-s-ii-screen-front
Samsung Galaxy S II
Google Nexus S
Google Nexus S
t mobile mytouch 3g
T-Mobile myTouch 3G

Having just come from a hands-on with Sony’s Xperia XZ3, which sports an OLED screen that really wowed us, the Axon 9 Pro was a bit underwhelming by comparison. It’s still a very good display, but it didn’t quite strike the same high notes.

Camera

Bolstering that fingerprint sensor on the back, ZTE has packed in a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with face detection for swift unlocking. The main camera on the back pairs a 12-megapixel lens with a fairly large f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization, with a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens. ZTE has added a couple of modes in the camera app for portraits and for sports, which employs artificial intelligence to track moving subjects.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

It’s a promising setup, but we found the camera app a little slow to load and respond when we tried it out. We’ll reserve judgement until we can take it for a spin with final software and in a range of environments beyond the brightly lit show floor at IFA.

As it’s 2018, every phone manufacturer is talking up A.I. and, beyond the camera here, it’s also used to automatically shut down apps, remove files, and optimize battery life to maintain peak performance. That’s something else we need to take some time to test out. We’re sold on the potential of A.I. in phones but the practical impact doesn’t yet match the hype.

Specs and battery

There’s certainly no shortage of raw power here as ZTE has paired the Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM and there’s 128GB of internal storage. It feels zippy enough scrolling around. ZTE has almost stuck with stock Android, but it’s Android 8.1 Oreo, not Android 9.0 Pie. A stock Android 9 phone with these specs would have been a more compelling prospect, but we appreciate the lack of bloatware.

It’s an impressive package, but price is obviously key to its chance of success.

The battery is impressively big at 4,000mAh, though it does have that large display to power. It supports the latest Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ standard, which is relatively rare right now, and it means you can almost fully charge your phone up in an hour. There’s also Qi wireless charging support. We think the battery life will be a selling point here, and the Axon 9 Pro should easily see you through a day and beyond.

Pricing and availability

While there are no plans to bring the ZTE Axon 9 Pro to the U.S. it will start rolling out across Europe and some other markets in September.

It’s an impressive package, but price is obviously key to its chance of success and at 650 euros (around $750), the Axon 9 Pro has some stiff competition from phones like the OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z, and Moto Z3 Play which are all significantly cheaper.

We’re not convinced it will turn ZTE’s fortunes around because it looks like every other Android phone taking notes from Apple, but we can’t wait to test it properly and see if it can prove us wrong.

The unique design of ZTE’s Axon 7 with the metal dual front-facing speaker grilles showed some originality, and although we didn’t like the dual screen Axon M much, at least it showed an attempt to innovate. The Axon 9 Pro’s main problem may be a lack of individuality, in that it will struggle to stand out. We know ZTE has a patent for a double notch design, with notches that could house front-facing speakers, and it saw the Axon M as a first step towards flexible display phones, so we’re sure there is more innovation to come, maybe even as part of the 9 series.

We’ll keep you posted and put together a full review of the Axon 9 Pro just as soon as we can.

sharp aquos d10 c10 b10
Mobile

Sharp jumps back into the phone market with a trio of midrange devices

Sharp may have been quiet on the phone front over the past year or so, but it hasn't totally forgotten about smartphones. The company has announced three new smartphones, two of which have nice big displays for midrange phones.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Mobile

ZTE's new Axon 9 Pro looks like an iPhone X

ZTE has finally unveiled the new ZTE Axon 9 Pro, a phone that promises to deliver flagship specs at a very reasonably price. The device boasts a Snapdragon 845, coupled with 6GB of RAM and plenty of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony xperia xz3 news hero
Mobile

Sony's Xperia XZ3 turns heads with a stunning OLED display and Android 9.0 Pie

Sony has finally revealed the Xperia XZ3 to the world. With a new OLED display, slimmed-down design, and camera improvements, it's packed with innovation. Here's everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia XZ3.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

LG reveals its first Android One phone and a cheaper LG G7

The LG G7 ThinQ is great -- but what if you want the G7, but a little less so? You're in luck -- LG has revealed two new models of the G7 ThinQ, including its first ever Android One phone, and a cheaper G7.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Computing

Lenovo brings gaming to the ThinkPad for the first time with its X1 Extreme

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. It includes features to enhance security in the office such as a fingerprint reader, an infrared scanner, and a ThinkShutter cover for the webcam.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
star wars jedi challenges prd
Product Review

Embrace the dark side with Kylo Ren's lightsaber for 'Star Wars: Jedi Challenges'

Want to be a Jedi? Disney and Lenovo have teamed up to create an augmented reality headset that lets you wield a lightsaber. You can deflect blaster shots, play Holochess, fight or be Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.’
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple airpower charger
Mobile

Apple patent hints at smarter charging for a potential wireless pad

Apple published a new patent that could help pave the way for smarter wireless charging. The patent describes a wireless charger that can detect when foreign objects like coins are present.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

Sending money to a friend? Which is the best app for that?

Today, there are plenty of ways to send money to your friends, regardless of the platform. But which is the best for your individual needs and purposes? Here, we compare PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay Cash, Venmo, and Square Cash to find…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Massive leak shows Apple Watch Series 4 in all of its big-screen glory

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Here's a first look at the soon-to-be-released iPhone XS in gold

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Mobile

Leak reveals design tweaks, suggests new camera tech for Google's Pixel 3

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
waze
Mobile

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which map app should you be using?

Waze and Google Maps are two of the most popular apps for those looking for turn-by-turn navigation, yet there are some notable differences to point out. Here, we examine both to decide which offers the best feature set.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
OnePlus 5T AptX HD
Mobile

New aptX bundle understands what you’re listening to, chooses the best settings

Qualcomm has announced the new aptX Adaptive Bluetooth audio codec, which cleverly dynamically picks the best audio settings depending on what you're listening to, whether its music, high-resolution audio files, or movies.
Posted By Andy Boxall