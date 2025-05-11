4 things I’m excited about in the new Microsoft Surface laptops

Table of Contents Table of Contents Better battery life Upgraded NPU to 45 TOPS Sleek new design with OLED display option on Surface Pro 11 New Snapdragon X Plus and Elite: Big performance shift for Surface The bottom line

Microsoft’s new Surface laptops have arrived, and they’re more than just routine refreshes. According to Microsoft, powered by Snapdragon X processors and built for the Copilot+ AI experience, they promise significant battery life, performance, and usability improvements. After reviewing the key updates, here are four standout features that make Microsoft’s latest Surface laptop worth the upgrade.

Better battery life

One of Microsoft’s biggest promises with its new Surface laptops is vastly improved battery life, a long-standing request from Windows users. According to Microsoft, the 13-inch Surface Laptop can deliver up to 23 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web browsing, while the larger 15-inch version delivers up to 22 hours of video or 15 hours of browsing.

Recommended Videos

For the more portable Surface Pro 11, Microsoft claims up to 16 hours of video playback and 10 hours of web use. That’s a notable jump compared to previous Intel-based models, which often struggled to hit double digits in real-world use. If these claims hold up, it could mean a full day’s work or travel without scrambling for a charger. That reliability is a game-changer for students, commuters, or anyone who works away from a desk and needs to go longer between charges. It’s one of the first real signs that Windows laptops may finally catch up to Apple’s M-series MacBooks in terms of battery efficiency.

Upgraded NPU to 45 TOPS

One of the most significant upgrades inside Microsoft’s new Surface laptops is the inclusion of more powerful Neural Processing Units (NPU), a key requirement for Copilot+ features. For those unfamiliar, an NPU is a dedicated chip designed to handle AI tasks much faster and more efficiently than traditional processors. According to Microsoft, the new Snapdragon X processors include NPUs capable of delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This is a noticeable increase from the 40 TOPS offered in some ARM-based Windows devices and previous-generation NPUs.

This jump in processing power enables advanced AI features to run locally without depending on the cloud. Microsoft says this will allow for faster performance in tasks like Windows Studio Effects, real-time translation, and the highly anticipated and controversial Recall feature, which indexes your past activity for quick retrieval. It helps prepare these devices for the growing demands of generative AI apps in Windows 11.

Sleek new design with OLED display option on Surface Pro 11

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 11 sticks to the familiar 2-in-1 design but introduces a few noticeable refinements. The device is slightly slimmer, with softer edges that give it a more modern look without compromising the kickstand or keyboard compatibility. Microsoft is offering an optional OLED display alongside the standard LCD version for the first time.

According to Microsoft, the OLED panel delivers richer colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast than previous Surface screens. This display supports a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ, improving everyday use and creative tasks like photo editing or video streaming. However, the OLED option is only available on the Surface Pro 11 tablet. The new Surface Laptop models continue to use LCDs, but Microsoft has improved their brightness and color accuracy.

New Snapdragon X Plus and Elite: Big performance shift for Surface

This year’s Surface lineup also marks a significant shift under the hood. Instead of the usual Intel or AMD chips, Microsoft’s new Surface laptops, including the X Plus and the higher-end X Elite, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series processors.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop comes equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus, while the 15-inch Surface Laptop and select configurations of the Surface Pro 11 feature the X Elite. Both processors use Qualcomm’s new ARM architecture, which delivers faster multitasking, lower power consumption, and quieter operation than previous designs.

According to Microsoft, the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite include the same upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The X Plus typically features a 10-core CPU, though some devices use an 8-core version. Meanwhile, the Elite steps up to a 12-core CPU. It is expected to offer better sustained performance and faster boost speeds—ideal for heavier workloads like video editing, design software, or AI-enhanced apps.

The switch to Snapdragon X brings other practical benefits. Arm-based processors typically extend battery life and reduce heat, leading to longer usage between charges and less fan noise, two of the most noticeable improvements for everyday users. At the same time, Microsoft made these chips to handle the increasing demand for on-device AI tasks that power Microsoft’s Copilot+ experience, including features like Windows Studio Effects and Recall.

For many Windows users, this is the first time Arm-based chips are becoming a mainstream option without the compromises seen in earlier attempts. If Microsoft’s and Qualcomm’s performance claims hold up, these new processors could finally make Arm-powered PCs a viable choice for a broader range of users.

The bottom line

Microsoft’s new Surface laptops introduce the most meaningful set of upgrades the lineup has seen in years. Between longer battery life, faster on-device AI performance, improved displays, and a shift to more efficient processors, the latest models offer real benefits for casual users and demanding multitaskers.

One detail that might fly under the radar is that the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop drops the microSD card slot found in some older models—a helpful feature for creators and frequent file transfers. Also, while both models ship with Windows 11 Home, users who rely on BitLocker or virtualization tools will need to upgrade to Pro.

While the final verdict will depend on real-world testing, these upgrades suggest Microsoft’s Surface lineup is finally catching up with its competitors and offering Windows users a more efficient, AI-ready option going forward.