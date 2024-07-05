 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell Copilot+ PCs and Snapdragon X processors are the ultimate power convergence

By
Dell Snapdragon X Series laptops for Windows Copilot
Dell

Typically, anytime you introduce powerful innovation into modern computing and electronics, there’s a trade-off somewhere. For example, the more power and performance you tuck into a laptop for gaming or otherwise, the shorter the battery life. All that extra power uses up more battery, so you need to stay close to an outlet or power source. But the opposite is also true; if you want to improve battery life and boost portability, you have to tone down some of that power. The problem is with modern applications, like when you’re taking advantage of AI tools and solutions, you need everything you can get. The new Copilot+ PCs from Dell, powered by SnapdragonⓇ X Series processors, solve that by giving you absolutely everything. It’s the ultimate power convergence.

The Snapdragon X processors are lightning-fast for “game-changing” performance, but they’re also super efficient, allowing for groundbreaking battery life. They are complemented by dedicated NPUs, which provide instant access to powerful on-device AI through Copilot+. But that’s not all. They also have built-in security hardware and software to better protect your system, privacy, and data. Performance, power, efficiency, portability, and intelligent security. That sure sounds like the ultimate power convergence to me.

What is on-device AI available on Windows Copilot+ PCs?

Introducing Copilot+ PCs

Thanks to the onboard AI, you don’t need internet access to take advantage of the new Copilot+ solutions that help you accelerate your productivity and reclaim your time. Retrace your steps and recover backups through Recall. Sketch, create, and blend with Cocreator in Paint, which can help you bring your vision to life in a fraction of the time. Access real-time translation from 44 languages into English with Live Captions.

Dell offers a variety of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, including the XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, and Latitude 7455.

Dell Windows Copilot+ PCs: XPS, Latitude, and more

Dell Windows Copilot+ PCs lined up including XPS, Latitude, and Inspiron
Dell

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent all-purpose Windows Copilot+ PC that can be customized in various configurations. It features up to 64GB of RAM, a 2TB solid-state drive, and varying color schemes. For power, it offers the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core processor with an integrated NPU for the AI functions. A Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers added video power, plus the 13-inch display up to a 3K OLED offers glorious visuals. The XPS is great for content creation and even some light work or schoolwork. A major highlight, of course, is the impressive 27 hours of battery life, which Dell claims is the longest out of any Snapdragon PC on the market.

Dell Latitude 14

Dell’s first Windows 11 ARM PC, with Copilot+ and powerful on-device AI, the Latitude 14, was built for speed and efficiency. Not only does it make everyday use more convenient, but also it can handle pretty much any workload you throw at it. Hardware features include a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and stereo speakers with Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max technology. Dual cameras ensure your video calls are always crystal clear, so you’ll look your best on business calls — it has a 1080p FHD RGB camera and a 720p IR camera, both at 30 frames per second. Moreover, with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Studio Effects, you can eliminate distractions and keep the focus on the most important part: you. It’s capable of over 22 hours of playback on a single charge, too, which doesn’t hurt.

Dell Inspiron 14

Also customizable, which is one thing we love about Dell’s PCs, you get a choice between a Snapdragon X Elite X1P-78-100 12-Core or X Plus X1P-64-100 10-Core system with plenty of RAM, a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and plenty of storage. A 14-inch QHD+ display with touchscreen support makes getting around the UI super easy, and, like all the others here, it’s a Windows Copilot+ PC. The Inspiron is excellent for casual browsing, light content creation, productivity-focused tasks, media and entertainment, especially with its Quad speakers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Alienware sale: Get up to $1,000 off gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

There’s a huge sale on all things Alienware at Dell right now meaning some fantastic gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals are yours to snap up. That includes some surprisingly affordable gaming rigs right up to some maxed out options too. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming setup, take a look at the full sale for yourself. There are over 20 different models in the sale so there are plenty of options. If you’re not sure where to begin, keep reading and we’ll guide you through our favorite picks.

What to shop for in the Dell gaming PC sale
Dell is one of the best gaming laptop brands so checking out the best gaming laptops it makes is the perfect starting point. One of the more inexpensive options is the which is down to $1,400 from $1,750. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Even better, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It’s a perfect entry point to the gaming laptop world.

Read more
Save $950 off the Alienware x16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080
Screen on the Alienware x16.

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to buy a powerful gaming laptop like the Alienware x16, but fortunately, there are savings that you can enjoy with your purchase. Dell has slashed the machine's price with a $950 discount, so it's down from $3,450 to $2,500 -- it's still not a budget-friendly device, but it's a reasonable price considering its capabilities. This bargain may not last long though, as gaming laptop deals almost always expire sooner than you think, so you have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible if you're interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 gaming laptop
Get serious about PC gaming with the Alienware x16, which challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. These specifications will not only let you play the best PC games on their most demanding settings, but also leave you prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
The 5 best Dell desktop PCs in 2024
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a gaming monitor and keyboard.

If you're thinking of buying a new desktop, then you may want to consider Dell, which makes some of the best desktops on the market, whether you're looking for a work desktop or a gaming desktop. In fact, it probably has one of the widest lineups of desktops you can pick from, including the XPS lineup, which is the same sub-brand Dell uses for its XPS laptops, the same ones that compete with the MacBook Air. So, when you buy a Dell, you know that you're buying something of solid quality, which is why we've gone ahead and picked out the best Dell desktop PCs to save you the trouble.
The Best Dell Desktop PCs in 2024

Buy the  if you want the best all-in-one Dell Desktop
Buy the  if you want the best budget Dell desktop
Buy the if you want the best small form factor Dell desktop
Buy the  if you want the best Dell desktop for gaming
Buy the  if you want the best budget Dell gaming desktop

Read more