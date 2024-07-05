Typically, anytime you introduce powerful innovation into modern computing and electronics, there’s a trade-off somewhere. For example, the more power and performance you tuck into a laptop for gaming or otherwise, the shorter the battery life. All that extra power uses up more battery, so you need to stay close to an outlet or power source. But the opposite is also true; if you want to improve battery life and boost portability, you have to tone down some of that power. The problem is with modern applications, like when you’re taking advantage of AI tools and solutions, you need everything you can get. The new Copilot+ PCs from Dell, powered by SnapdragonⓇ X Series processors, solve that by giving you absolutely everything. It’s the ultimate power convergence.

The Snapdragon X processors are lightning-fast for “game-changing” performance, but they’re also super efficient, allowing for groundbreaking battery life. They are complemented by dedicated NPUs, which provide instant access to powerful on-device AI through Copilot+. But that’s not all. They also have built-in security hardware and software to better protect your system, privacy, and data. Performance, power, efficiency, portability, and intelligent security. That sure sounds like the ultimate power convergence to me.

What is on-device AI available on Windows Copilot+ PCs?

Introducing Copilot+ PCs

Thanks to the onboard AI, you don’t need internet access to take advantage of the new Copilot+ solutions that help you accelerate your productivity and reclaim your time. Retrace your steps and recover backups through Recall. Sketch, create, and blend with Cocreator in Paint, which can help you bring your vision to life in a fraction of the time. Access real-time translation from 44 languages into English with Live Captions.

Dell offers a variety of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, including the XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, and Latitude 7455.

Dell Windows Copilot+ PCs: XPS, Latitude, and more

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent all-purpose Windows Copilot+ PC that can be customized in various configurations. It features up to 64GB of RAM, a 2TB solid-state drive, and varying color schemes. For power, it offers the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core processor with an integrated NPU for the AI functions. A Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers added video power, plus the 13-inch display up to a 3K OLED offers glorious visuals. The XPS is great for content creation and even some light work or schoolwork. A major highlight, of course, is the impressive 27 hours of battery life, which Dell claims is the longest out of any Snapdragon PC on the market.

Dell Latitude 14

Dell’s first Windows 11 ARM PC, with Copilot+ and powerful on-device AI, the Latitude 14, was built for speed and efficiency. Not only does it make everyday use more convenient, but also it can handle pretty much any workload you throw at it. Hardware features include a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and stereo speakers with Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max technology. Dual cameras ensure your video calls are always crystal clear, so you’ll look your best on business calls — it has a 1080p FHD RGB camera and a 720p IR camera, both at 30 frames per second. Moreover, with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Studio Effects, you can eliminate distractions and keep the focus on the most important part: you. It’s capable of over 22 hours of playback on a single charge, too, which doesn’t hurt.

Dell Inspiron 14

Also customizable, which is one thing we love about Dell’s PCs, you get a choice between a Snapdragon X Elite X1P-78-100 12-Core or X Plus X1P-64-100 10-Core system with plenty of RAM, a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and plenty of storage. A 14-inch QHD+ display with touchscreen support makes getting around the UI super easy, and, like all the others here, it’s a Windows Copilot+ PC. The Inspiron is excellent for casual browsing, light content creation, productivity-focused tasks, media and entertainment, especially with its Quad speakers.