7 new Macs are coming in 2022: Here’s what to expect first

Apple’s transition away from Intel processors and to its own Apple Silicon chips has been going on since 2020, but this year could be when the process really goes into overdrive. That’s because we could see up to seven new Macs in 2022, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has claimed, marking the biggest overhaul of Apple’s computers in years.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman lays out what we can expect over the months ahead. If you’re interested in upgrading your Mac, it makes for enticing reading.

A diversity of chips

According to Gurman, we could see some notable diversity in the chips powering these new Macs. Right now, Apple’s computers run on either the M1, the M1 Pro, or the M1 Max chips (there are also a few straggler Macs on older Intel processors).

This year, we can expect the M1 Pro and M1 Max to stick around, the M2 chip to enter the fray, and what Gurman terms “superpowered versions of the M1 Max” to make an appearance. That means no new M1 Macs in 2022, as the M2 is set to take its place.

That’s a lot of chips and a lot of new Macs. Here’s how Gurman believes the new lineup will look:

A new Mac Mini with an M1 Pro chip

An entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip

A Mac Mini with an M2 chip

A 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip

A redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip

A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options

A half-sized Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip that will be powered by the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips

When will these new Macs launch?

Despite having so many Macs on its menu, rumors suggest Apple will only unveil one or two new computers at its next event, which may be held on March 8. So, what kind of release schedule are we looking at over the next few months?

Gurman has previously said Apple will introduce at least one new Mac at the March 8 event. This event could also showcase a 5G-enabled iPhone SE and a new iPad Air. For the Mac, the most likely candidates are the high-end Mac Mini and an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro.

That’s because these devices have gone the longest without an upgrade — the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been waiting since November 2020, while the high-end Mac Mini, which still runs on Intel chips, has been dormant since October 2018. However, it might be odd for Apple to launch an M1 Pro Mac after one with an M2 chip, meaning the Mac Mini is probably the more likely to launch at the March event.

The iMac Pro could be next. It’s approaching a year since the 24-inch iMac was updated, and there’s been no sign of a refresh for its high-end sibling in all that time. Rumors are gathering pace that the iMac Pro is coming soon, though, so keep your eyes peeled.

We also could see the new Mac Pro in June, as this coincides with Apple’s annual WWDC show. This event primarily focuses on developers and more demanding users, who are the primary target audience of the Mac Pro. This device could come with two chip options: One with 20 CPU cores and 64 graphics cores, and another with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores.

Gurman also explains that the M2 MacBook Air might not appear until the holiday season, as it would be a good seller for that time of year. The M2 chip powering it will be a little faster than the M1, according to Gurman, with a similar eight-core CPU but a GPU with nine or 10 cores as opposed to the M1’s seven- and eight-core options. Beyond that, the M2 Pro and M2 Max could follow in 2023 alongside an entry-level M3 chip.

That all means the next year or two could be a momentous period for the Mac. While only a few years ago it felt neglected and unloved, 2022 could be a real renaissance for Apple’s computers.

Editors' Recommendations