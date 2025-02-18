Acer to increase laptop prices as tariffs hit U.S. market

Acer’s CEO, Jason Chen, has announced that the company will implement a 10% price increase on its laptops sold in the United States, starting in March 2025. This decision is a direct response to the import tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, which impose additional taxes on products manufactured in China.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Chen stated, “We will have to adjust the end user price to reflect the tariff. We think 10% probably will be the default price increase because of the import tax. It’s very straightforward.” This price adjustment is set to affect new stock entering U.S. channels post-February, as products shipped from China before this period remain exempt from the tariffs.

It’s anticipated that both incoming and existing inventory will be subject to this price hike as new stock arrives. Take for instance the Acer Swift AI 14, that we recently reviewed, is currently priced at $1,200. With the proposed price hike, it could go up to $1,320.

Chen also highlighted concerns that competitors might use the tariff as a pretext to implement price increases exceeding the 10% directly attributed to the import tax. As of now, no other PC manufacturers have publicly commented on their pricing strategies in response to the new tariffs.

In response to the evolving trade landscape, Acer has relocated its desktop PC assembly operations out of China during Trump’s earlier tenure. The company is currently exploring alternative supply chain options beyond China, including potential production within the United States.

The Consumer Technology Association reports that 80% of U.S. laptop imports originate from China. The newly imposed tariffs could collectively cost U.S. consumers an estimated $143 billion, potentially leading to a 45% surge in retail prices. Despite these measures, U.S. domestic production is projected to increase by only 8%.

This also raises concerns about the broader impact of a 100% tariff on semiconductors, which could affect companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Apple, potentially leading to further pricing challenges due to limited overseas manufacturing capabilities. As Acer seeks to identify U.S.-based suppliers for its laptops, the immediate effect of the tariffs is expected to be passed on to consumers.