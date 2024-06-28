 Skip to main content
This ultrawide OLED gaming monitor has a $375 discount at Walmart

Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor.
There are so many monitor options out there, but if you have the best GPU on the market, then you’re going to want to go for the best gaming monitor as well. While there are a lot of excellent choices, this Acer Predator Gaming Monitor is probably the way to go, not only because it’s packed with features but also because it has a substantial discount. While it usually goes for an eye-watering $1,600, Walmart has discounted it down to $1,225, and while that’s still a bit pricey, that is a substantial $375 discount.

Why you should buy the 44.5-inch Acer Predator X45 Gaming Monitor

The Acer Predator X45 Gaming Monitor runs at 3440 x 1440, meaning that you’re going to need a powerful 2K graphics card, such as the RTX 4080, and even potentially an RTX 4090 if you want to hit the truly high 240Hz refresh rate without graphical compromises. You’ll certainly want to push this monitor as far as you can because it runs a gorgeous OLED panel and can hit 99% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, meaning you get some lovely image fidelity and color reproduction. It also has a truly impressive 0.01ms gray-to-gray response time, which is not something you’d see on such a high-refresh and resolution monitor, but it certainly makes the price tag make more sense.

The Acer X45 also comes with AMD Freesync Premium to help with tearing and ghosting, and it works perfectly fine with Nvidia GPUs, so you shouldn’t worry about any mismatches there. It also has an 800R curve on it, making it great for those who want a little bit of extra immersion when they game. Also, for those who run more than one PC, you’ll be happy to know that the Acer X45 comes with a KVM switch already pre-installed, which is a nice little touch.

There is almost too much to say about the Acer X45 than can be covered here, given how powerful of a monitor it is, which is why the deal from Walmart that knocks it down to $1,225 is worth it if you can swing it. On the other hand, if you’re not totally convinced, then you could always check out some of these other monitor deals instead.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
